Punjab born Simi Singh in Ireland squad for India T20 Int'ls

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 19:15 IST
40

Dublin, Jun 23 (PTI) Ireland have named the 14-member squad led by Gary Wilson for the two T20 Internationals against India and one of the notable names is 31-year-old Punjab born off-spinner Simranjit 'Simi' Singh.

Singh has already played seven ODIs and four T20 Internationals but save his debut against New Zealand, he has not played against any cricketing powerhouse.

Born in Bathlana village in Kharar district of Punjab, Simi has eight wickets from seven ODIs and six scalps from four T20Is.

Meanwhile Joshua Little and Andy McBrine have been recalled to for the India games.

The 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler Little, who has played only four T20s so far - two of them T20Is - and was part of the Ireland team in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in January this year.

McBrine has already played 30 ODIs and 19 T20Is, though his last T20I was in March 2017.

Ireland have played lone T20I against India, during the 2009 World T20 in England. India won that game by eight wickets with 4.3 overs to spare, thanks to Zaheer Khan's 4 for 19.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell , Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

