Pushpakumara keeps England waiting for landmark win

Colombo, Nov 26 (AFP) Sri Lanka's number 11 batsman Malinda Pushpakumara hit an unbeaten 42 to keep England waiting for a landmark win in the third and final Test on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 327 for victory to prevent England scoring a series whitewash, the hosts were 284 for nine at tea on day four. Pushpakumara and captain Suranga Lakmal, on 11, had put on 58 runs for the last wicket when the break was called. Sri Lanka need another 43 runs to avoid a humiliating third straight defeat in the series. England are looking for their first overseas sweep in a series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter's England won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

Moeen Ali claimed four wickets while fellow spinner Jack Leach took three and affected a key run out as Sri Lanka slipped to 226-9.

Kusal Mendis, who hit a gritty 86, and Roshen Silva, who made 65, put on 102 runs for the sixth wicket to resist a persistent opposition spin attack.

Leach broke the dangerous stand with a one-handed pick up and a bullet throw at the non-striker's end that got Mendis run out. Silva hit a fighting half-century but was finally trapped lbw off Ali