QG vs LQ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Match

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators (QG) in tonight's PSL 2023 match. The two franchises have failed to impress much in their first few matches as they find themselves in the bottom half of the points table.

The Quetta Gladiators are fifth in the six-team standings with one victory from three matches so far. They lost against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi yesterday evening at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are in the last position with one win from two matches. Lahore's net run rate dropped to -1.65 after a massive defeat against the Karachi Kings a few days ago.

Ahead of tonight's PSL 2023 match, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

QG vs LQ head-to-head record in PSL

The head-to-head record between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars stands even-stevens at 7-7. The two franchises have evenly split their 14 meetings.

QG vs LQ head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Speaking of their head-to-head record at Karachi's National Stadium, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are level at 1-1. The two teams have recorded a win each on this ground.

Last 5 QG vs LQ matches

Lahore Qalandars have won three of their last five Pakistan Super League encounters against Quetta Gladiators. Here is a short summary of the previous five PSL meetings between the two teams:

LQ (143/2) beat QG (141/7) by 8 wickets, Feb 13, 2022. QG (207/3) beat LQ (204/5) by 7 wickets, Feb 7, 2022. QG (158/5) beat LQ (140) by 18 runs, Jun 15, 2021. LQ (179/1) beat QG (178/6) by 9 wickets, Feb 22, 2021. LQ (100/2) beat QG (98/9) by 8 wickets, Mar 7, 2020.

