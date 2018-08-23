Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Quadrangular Series: Pandey, Rayudu's knocks help India B, India A win

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
112   //    23 Aug 2018, 19:17 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) Unbeaten knocks of Manish Pandey (95) and Ambati Rayudu (62) helped India B and India A register victories against South Africa A and Australia A respectively in separate quadrangular one-day series matches here today.

While India B won the rain-hit match by 30 runs against South Africa A under the Duckworth-Lewis method, India A registered a five-wicket win over Australia A.

Batting first, South Africa B were 231 all out in 47.3 overs with Senuran Muthusamy top-scoring with a 55 and he was ably supported by Farhaan Behardien (43) in the match played at Alur, 40 kilometers from here.

In reply, India B chased down the target with 27 balls to spare as they reached 214 for five before the heavens opened up, forcing the umpires to declare the result by applying D-L method.

Prasidh Krishna bagged four wickets for 49 and leggie Shreyas Gopal claimed three wickets for 42 in 10 overs. Sidharth Kaul, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Hooda chipped in with one wicket each.

India B started the chase by losing two wickets when the score was just 22 runs, but Shubnam Gill (42) and Pandey stitched 88 runs partnership for the third wicket.

Kedar Jadhav (23) and Ishan Kishan (24) were dismissed by Sisanda Magala and Muthusamy, but not before they had brought the team in sight of a victory.

Dane Paterson claimed two wickets for South Africa B and Tabraiz Shamshi, Muthusamu and Magala bagged one each.

At Chinnaswamy Stadium here, Australia A batted first after winning the toss and were dismissed for 151 in the 32nd over, giving enough time for India A team to face 10 overs before lunch.

India A reached the target, riding on Rayudu's resilient half century, ably supported by Krunal Pandya who scored 49 runs.

The duo shared a match-winning 109 runs for the fifth wicket off 142 deliveries after India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer and struggling at 29 for 4.

Pandya was caught at slips by Peter Handscomb off Ashton Agar when India needed 14 runs to win the match from 79 balls.

Earlier, Mohammad Siraj and Krishnappa Gowtham bagged seven wickets among themselves as India A dismissed Australia A for 151.

Siraj, who was the star performer in the recently concluded unofficial 'Test' series against South Africa A, returned with four for 68.

Gowtham, on the other end, bagged three wickets for 31 in 10 overs as Australian batsmen could not negotiate the turn and bounce he was extracting from the wicket.

Siraj picked wickets of opener Darcy Short (15), Alex Carey (7), Michael Neser (16) and Jhye Richardson (1), while Gowtham dismissed Travis Head (28), Mathew Renshaw (7) and Peter Handscomb (2).

Other wicket-takers were medium pacers Dipak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, who claimed one wicket each.

Opting to bat, Australia A began disastrously by losing Short when the score was 26.

After the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, Australian batsmen fell in a heap, leaving the team struggling at six for 78 in 17.4 overs.

In the next 13 overs, Australia A lost the remaining four wickets to be all out in 31.4 overs

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Vijay Shankar injured; ruled out of upcoming Quadrangular...
RELATED STORY
BCCI calls off first two matches of Quadrangular Series...
RELATED STORY
India 'A' squad named for four-day games against South...
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular series: Comeback man Ambati Rayudu stars for...
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular A-team series shifted from Vijayawada to...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India might script a series win now
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India. Can India win the series?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Quarter Final 1 | Today
KNT 133/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 134/4 (18.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
KNT VS LAN live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SRY 211/10 & 306/10
LAN 247/10 & 264/10
Surrey win by 6 runs
SRY VS LAN live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SOM 324/10 & 202/10
ESX 191/10 & 290/10
Somerset win by 45 runs
SOM VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us