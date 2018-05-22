IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings restrict Sunrisers to 139

It's advantage Chennai Super Kings after the first innings

Vishwanath ANALYST Humor 22 May 2018, 21:13 IST

CSK celebrating the wicket of Kane Williamson (Source: BCCI)

The table-toppers were playing the Qualifier 1 in Mumbai, and the two-time Champions Chennai Super Kings got the perfect start, after putting in SRH to bat first.

They got the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of the very first ball, but Williamson scored three consecutive boundaries of the last three balls.

Kane Williamson looked set to play another big innings, but he along with Shreevats Goswami got out within a span of three deliveries.

After losing their captain, the onus was on SRH's middle order batsmen, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan, to score the bulk of the runs.

Yet again the middle order failed for SRH, but thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's 29-ball 43 they could reach set a target of 140 against the mighty CSK.

Here are the Twitter reactions as CSK restricted SRH to 139:

Both MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina are appearing in their 20th semifinal/playoff match - the most by any player in #IPL.

Both missed last 4 stage just once:

Dhoni - in 2016 (for RPS)

Raina - in 2017 (for GL)

But for #CSK appeared in all - nine out of nine!#CSKvSRH#SRHvCSK#IPL2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 22, 2018

expecting a fair few people to tune in at 8pm and wonder what's going on #SRHvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 22, 2018

Hi guys, sharing a terrible joke that’s on my mind:



Kane Is from New Zealand. Give him respect in Hyderabad, he becomes Australian. You know why?



Kane Garu 😆✌🏻



Sorry. #SRHvCSK — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 22, 2018

Even if the target is 100, dhoni will take it to last over.#SRHvCSK — Harika Veena (@harikaveena) May 22, 2018

Pic 1: Dhawan in league matches

Pic 2: Dhawan in playoffs #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/MRqpbY9gKi — King NK (@TrollVirat) May 22, 2018

During auction time i wanted KKR to pick manish & pathan too... glad it didn't happen! 😂 #SRHvCSK — •Cнιragᵛᶤᵖᵉʳ🚬 (@iSRKsSoul) May 22, 2018

In 2017, RPS defeated MI thrice. But MI won the finals.



In 2018, CSK has defeated SRH in all the matches so far. This information is worrisome. #SRHvCSK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 22, 2018

SRH giving so many catches down the leg side that Dhoni has now put a leg slip in place. 😂 #SRHvCSK — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) May 22, 2018

Btw What's the role of Harbhajan Singh in CSK??

Is he playing as batsman? #SRHvCSK — Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) May 22, 2018

Why is Yusuf Pathan playing like Cheteshwar Pujara? #SRHvCSK — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) May 22, 2018

CSK just showing why they are the best T20 Team in the world. They know how to control their nerves & perform well during the big stages. #CSKvSRH #SRHvCSK — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) May 22, 2018

What a turnaround for Jadeja since dropping those two catches of Sunil Narine. Pehle hi chhod deta bhai. 😂#SRHvCSK — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) May 22, 2018

Seriously, does SRH feel like they are helpless like the Avengers in #InfinityWar ? For table toppers, this is a shocker and a disappointment #SRHvCSK — Rathnavelu (@nvenkatr) May 22, 2018

It keeps getting better 😍

11cr Manish Pandey's scores vs CSK since his last 50 against them:

12(9)

10(13)

13(6)

9(8)

1(2)

18(28)*

0(1)

32(19)

15(20)

3(10)

0(2)

5(6)

8(16) TODAY

126 runs in 13 inns averaging 10 striking at 87😍#SRHvCSK — Abhay3 (@ImAbhay3) May 22, 2018

4 Overs, 13 Runs, 1 Wicket. Economy Rate Of 3.2 Runs Per Over.



Two Minutes Of Silence For Sir Ravindra Jadeja Haters. 😇💪💛 #SRHvCSK #SRHvsCSK #WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 22, 2018

its quite unfair that CSK get to play at a home ground every time,whereas the the others get to play at home only half the time.😂 #SRHvCSK — ashir gowardhan (@housterhAIs) May 22, 2018

Good to see the umpires keeping up with their abysmally low standards.#SRHvCSK — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 22, 2018

Most ducks in playoff matches in IPL:



3 - Suresh Raina

3 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN*#SRHvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 22, 2018

Fun to watch lungi dance 🤣🤣 #SRHvCSK — Princy (@Princy2weets) May 22, 2018

Today at the Wankhede Stadium:



First innings score after 10 overs in #WomensT20Challenge: 65 for 4 (Trailblazers)

First innings score after 10 overs in #SRHvCSK playoff: 64 for 4 (SRH)#IPL #IPL2018 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) May 22, 2018

DJ Bravo takes catches so that he can dance !! #SRHvCSK — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) May 22, 2018

What a value addition Nigdi has been to CSK .. Sensational bowling. Dhoni finds these stars every year! #SRHvCSK — Chetan Sharma (@Chetan_Sharma99) May 22, 2018

Prepared for Kane but Carlos came out of syllabus 👏😀 #SRH#OrangeArmy #SRHvCSK — IMRAN SHAIK (@beingimranshaik) May 22, 2018

Worst figures for CSK in IPL playoffs/knockouts:



51/2 - Ashish Nehra v KXIP, Mumbai, 2014

50/1 - Shardul Thakur v SRH, Mumbai, 2018*

49/1 - Dwayne Bravo v KKR, Chennai, 2012#SRHvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 22, 2018

Other Bowlers : 89/6 (16)



Shardul Thakur : 50/1 (4)#SRHvCSK — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) May 22, 2018