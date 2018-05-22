Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings restrict Sunrisers to 139 

    It's advantage Chennai Super Kings after the first innings

    Vishwanath
    ANALYST
    Humor 22 May 2018, 21:13 IST
    2.78K

    CSK cele
    CSK celebrating the wicket of Kane Williamson (Source: BCCI)

    The table-toppers were playing the Qualifier 1 in Mumbai, and the two-time Champions Chennai Super Kings got the perfect start, after putting in SRH to bat first.

    They got the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of the very first ball, but Williamson scored three consecutive boundaries of the last three balls.

    Kane Williamson looked set to play another big innings, but he along with Shreevats Goswami got out within a span of three deliveries.

    After losing their captain, the onus was on SRH's middle order batsmen, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan, to score the bulk of the runs.

    Yet again the middle order failed for SRH, but thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's 29-ball 43 they could reach set a target of 140 against the mighty CSK.

    Here are the Twitter reactions as CSK restricted SRH to 139:

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
