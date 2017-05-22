Rabada can become complete bowler - Pollock

Kasigo Rabada has looked very much at home on the international stage and Shaun Pollock is sure there is more to come.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 19:04 IST

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada

Shaun Pollock believes Kasigo Rabada is capable of becoming the "complete bowler for South Africa" if the paceman continues to progress at such a rapid rate.

Rabada has been a revelation for the Proteas since arriving on the international stage, already taking 150 wickets across the three formats in just 67 appearances.

Former South Africa all-rounder Pollock thinks the quick is capable of reaching another level as he prepares to turn 22 on Thursday - a day after facing England in the first game of the one-day international series at Headingley.

"He's been a real find for us and he has definitely matured into his role at international level," Pollock is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"If he continues to develop at the same rate in all formats he could become the complete bowler for South Africa.

"He's still very young and has so much time ahead of him - I think we tend to forget that about him - but I'm really looking forward to seeing how he goes in England, in particular with the Duke ball.

"Any fast bowler with the energy to bowl consistently at 140 kilometres an hour-plus is a useful component of any side but he's now got a little experience of playing county cricket behind him after last summer's spell at Kent so he'll have a better understanding of the conditions.

"For a young man he's already had to shoulder an awful lot of responsibility when injury has affected Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

"With Steyn ruled out of the tour and Kyle Abbott no longer available, it's important that Rabada does well and he, Morkel and Vernon Philander make a very decent trio."