Rabada insists he will not change despite second Test ban

Despite missing the second Test against England due to "inappropriate language", South Africa's Kagiso Rabada says he will not change.

by Omnisport News 28 Jul 2017, 03:18 IST

Kagiso Rabada celebrates his dismissal of Dawid Malan in the third Test

Kagiso Rabada knew he made a mistake with his comments towards Ben Stokes that resulted in a suspension from the second Test between South Africa and England, but has vowed not to change his on-field temperament.

The ICC banned Rabada for the match at Trent Bridge for aiming "inappropriate language" at Stokes after dismissing the England all-rounder for 56 in the first Test at Lord's.

The 22-year-old bowler, who controversially collided with Sri Lanka batsman Niroshan Dickwella during an ODI earlier this year, immediately knew he had overstepped the mark. However, he has no plans to curb his competitiveness.

"It's never nice being banned. It's obviously going to be a disappointment but if you don't feel that it shows you don't care," said Rabada after stumps on a rain-affected day one of the third Test at The Oval, with England 171-4.

"I knew that I had messed up, but I knew that a lot of guys coming – like Morry [Chris Morris], look what he did in the last Test match. I knew he was going to come in and the team wasn't going to be any worse.

So the bad weather curtails day 1 of the 3rd Test. Only 59 overs were bowled, England end on 171/4 with Cook 82*, Philander 2/17 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/a1uunliBIy — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 27, 2017

"We've got a lot of talent, I'm not the main guy of the team. It was a bit heart-breaking but you just have to move on.

"I don't have any bad intentions. We talk off the field, myself and Stokes, myself and all the players will go and have a beer together after the game. It's just in the game it gets really competitive.

"There's a history of playing against one another that sparks that competitiveness, so I don't think I'll stop playing the way I'm playing, it's just [you have to] follow the rules."

Rabada marked his return to the team by bowling through England debutant Dawid Malan with a sensational yorker, but Alastair Cook's 82 kept the hosts in a decent position.