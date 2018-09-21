Rahane, Iyer sizzle as Mumbai beat Karnataka by 88 runs

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck tons as Mumbai routed Karnataka by 88 runs in their Elite Group A Vijay Hazare match here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted a mammoth 362/5 in their 50 overs before bundling out Karnataka for 274.

Rahane, dropped from the Indian squad in white ball cricket, led from the front with his blistering 148-run knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahane continued from where he had left in the last game.

The India Test vice-captain, who struggled for runs in England recently, hammered a listless Karnataka attack in his 150-ball innings containing 13 fours and three sixes.

He, along with young opener Prithvi Shaw (60), stitched a 106-run stand for the first wicket to lay the foundation of a big total.

Rahane then found an able partner in Iyer (110) as the two frustrated the opposition bowlers in their big 216-run second-wicket stand.

Iyer was more attacking as he struck five fours and had eight other hits over the fence.

Then Mumbai's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani got into the act as he returned with fine figures of 4-71.

His scalps were Mayank Agarwal (66), C M Gautam (12), Stuart Binny (1) and R Vinay Kumar (36).

Mumbai bowlers struck at regular intervals as it was an uphill task for Karnataka and they eventually folded up well adrift of the target.

In the other two Elite Group A games played at nearby Alur, Punjab ticked all boxes to thrash Vidarbha by a massive 141 runs, while Goa defeated Railways by 42 runs.

Summarised scores: At Bengaluru: Mumbai 362/5 in 50 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 148, Shreyas Iyer 110; K Gowtham 1-40) beat Karnataka 274 all out in 45 overs (Mayank Agarwal 66, K Gowtham 38; Shams Mulani 4-71) by 88 runs.

At Alur: Goa 317/5 in 50 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 82, Snehal Kauthankar 67; Ankit Yadav 2-49) beat Railways 275 all out in 47.2 overs (Amit Paunikar 84, Mrunal Devdhar 68; Krishna Das 4-50) by 42 runs.

Punjab 278/7 in 50 overs (Gurkeerat Mann 85 not out, Yuvraj Singh 41; Srikant Wagh 3-69) beat Vidarbha 137 all out in 40.5 overs (Ganesh Satish 60, Shrikant Wagh 33; Mandeep Singh 2-15) by 141 runs