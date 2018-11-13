×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rahul Johri gives his version to probe panel

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Nov 2018, 22:09 IST

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Facing allegations of sexual harassment, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Tuesday deposed before the three-member probe panel appointed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

It has also been learnt that two of the alleged victims have also deposed before the panel even though the dates of their appearance could not be confirmed.

"Yes, Rahul appeared before the panel in person before the probe panel. Since two of the alleged victims have already deposed along with COA members and one of the principal office-bearer (treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary), only CEO was left," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"One of the alleged victims deposed before the panel via Skype. The other was the latest complainant. However, I won't be able to confirm whether she appeared in person or deposed via video conferencing," the official said.

It is still not clear if the probe panel comprising Allahabad High Court judge (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer activist Veena Gowda will seek more time for investigation.

The panel is to submit its report to the CoA on November 15.

The allegations against Johri surfaced when an author, Harnidh Kaur, shared an incident involving an unnamed person, who claimed to be Johri's colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel.

Johri has worked in various positions with the Discovery channel from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.

Believed to be in his late 40s, he became the first CEO of the cricket body after its administrative structure underwent a revamp owing to the Lodha Committee recommendations

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
#MeToo hits Indian cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri named in...
RELATED STORY
Can the version 2.0 of Fab Five emerge from our current...
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid: 5 highest scoring innings of his Test career
RELATED STORY
Top secrets about Rahul Dravid shared by his fellow...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virat Kohli's success can be attributed to...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Test openers who couldn't score a century
RELATED STORY
Former Indian cricketer to join IPL side in 2019, Ashwin...
RELATED STORY
4 underrated innings of Rahul Dravid
RELATED STORY
3 players who have been dismissed for 199 since 2008
RELATED STORY
3 knockout games where Virat Kohli could not get his team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us