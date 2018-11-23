×
Rain ensures no result in 2nd T20 between Australia, India

Associated Press
NEWS
News
279   //    23 Nov 2018, 16:45 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The second Twenty20 cricket international between Australia and India was a washout after the second innings was abandoned because of persistent rain.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss Friday and decided to bowl first for the second time in the series, and it paid off when Australia was restricted to 132-7 in 19 overs when heavy rain stopped play.

The umpires tried to get the game restarted several times during breaks in the rain but India didn't get to face a ball, meaning Australia will take a 1-0 lead into the third and last game in Sydney on Sunday.

Ben McDermott was unbeaten on 32 and Andrew Tye was 16 not out following a 31-run eighth-wicket stand that salvaged the innings after Australia's top-order failed.

Skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed on the second ball of the game without scoring, chasing a wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar ball and getting caught behind. None of the top order scored above 20 and the Australians were reeling at 62-5 when Glenn Maxwell was out for 19 in the 11th over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-39) took two wickets apiece, although Khaleel's last over — the 18th —cost 19 runs and helped give the Australian lower-order some confidence.

Australia's four-run win in the series-opening game in Brisbane on Wednesday was also interrupted by rain, with India narrowly failing to chase a revised target.

