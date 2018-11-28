Rain washes out 1st day of India four-day tour match

SYDNEY (AP) — The first day of India's only tour match ahead of the first cricket test against Australia has been washed out by torrential rain.

The four-day match against a Cricket Australia Xi was scheduled to start Wednesday morning, but storms and heavy downpours ensured the covers stayed on at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The forecast was so poor that India's test squad never arrived at the SCG. The showers did eventually stop and there was brief hope of a mid-afternoon toss, but play was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled.

India captain Virat Kohli opted for a gym session for the team rather than a day off.

The match was only originally scheduled for three days before Cricket Australia (CA) agreed to add Wednesday's earlier start at India's request.

India will also be able to use 14 players from its squad after asking for the game not to be given first-class status.

The first of the four-test series begins on Dec. 6 in Adelaide. The teams play the final test beginning Jan. 3 at the SCG, with others at Perth and Melbourne in between.