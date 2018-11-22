Rain washes out 3rd day's play in TN-Andhra Ranji match

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 22 Nov 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 22 (PTI) Rain played spoilsport washing out proceedings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'B' match between Tamil Nadu and Andhra here Thursday.

Play was called off at 3 p.m owing to a steady drizzle.

Tamil Nadu had reached 122 for 3 in 50 overs at stumps on day two in reply to Andhra's first innings score of 216.

Only 140 runs were scored from around 60 overs of play yesterday before bad light intervened.

With an entire day's play being lost, chances of Tamil Nadu forcing an outright win look bleak. The visiting team will be aiming to obtain the first innings lead and three points.

Tamil Nadu has two points from two games as the first innings was not completed in both.

Brief scores (End of Day 3): Andhra 216 all out in 89.5 overs (Girinath Reddy 86 not out, Jyothisaikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4 for 70, T Natarajan 3 for 36, Sai Kishore 3 for 29) vs Tamil Nadu 122 for 3 in 50 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 38).

At Indore: Punjab 293 all out in 84.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Mann 66, Kuldeep Sen 5 for 62, Avesh Khan 4 for 77) and 127 for 1 in 30 overs (Abhishek Sharma 78, Jiwanjot Singh 39 not out) vs Madhya Pradesh 315 all out in 124.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 73, Naman Ojha 51, Yash Dubey 65 not out, Mayank Markande 4 for 70).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 120, T Ravi Teja 115 not out, Himalay Agarwal 66, C V Milind 58, Gourav Kumar 3 for 50) vs Delhi 245 for 6 in 97 overs (Hiten Dalal 93, Nitish Rana 82, Tanay Thyagarajan 3 for 41)