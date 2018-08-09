Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rain wipes out play on opening day of England-India 2nd test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
149   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:32 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Play was called off for the day without a ball being bowled in the second cricket test match between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

Showers rarely relented in north-west London on the opening day, with the umpires making their final decision at 4:50 p.m. (1550 GMT) local time.

England leads the five-match series 1-0 after completing a thrilling 31-run victory at Edgbaston on Saturday in Birmingham.

The weather forecast appears better for Friday with play set to start at the usual time of 11 a.m., and an extra 30 minutes allowed at the end of the day.

With the rain never stopping long enough for the toss to take place, both England and India have still to name their starting XI.

Chris Woakes is expected to replace allrounder Ben Stokes, who is standing trial in Bristol on a charge of affray. England has already confirmed that 20-year-old Ollie Pope will replace Dawid Malan at No. 4 in the batting lineup.

After India's struggles with the bat in the series opener, Cheteshwar Pujara could be recalled to the team to provide greater solidity at the top of the order.

Associated Press
NEWS
Rain wipes out Day 1 of Ireland's test debut vs Pakistan
