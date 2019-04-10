×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rajasthan face litmus test against Chennai (Preview)

IANS
NEWS
News
35   //    10 Apr 2019, 12:06 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals players during a practice session at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 4, 2019. (Photo: Ravi Shankar Vyas/IANS)

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Having continued their superb form at home, Chennai Super Kings will now head to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday. On paper, CSK are favourites as they sit atop the points table, but then, this game is not played on paper.

Having lost their previous game at home against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royals led by Ajinkya Rahane will look to come back strongly in this encounter against M.S. Dhoni and boys. But firstly, they need to get a hang of the wicket. Having dished out a slow one in the game against KKR, they found themselves in deep trouble and considering CSK's love for slow turners, another slow wicket will play into the visitors' hands.

In the batting department as well, too much dependence on Jos Buttler and Rahane at the top needs to go. Even though Steve Smith played a quality knock in the KKR game, his innings was pretty slow and didn't help the team. Similarly, someone like Ben Stokes needs to be used much higher in the batting order. Considering his destructive nature, he needs to be given enough balls to face.

For Chennai, the bowling is a bit of a worry in the absence of the injured Dwayne Bravo, but the others have combined well with Deepak Chahar showing great ability in Tuesday's match against KKR. While Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have been equally impressive, it is problem of plenty for Captain Cool MS.

In the batting department as well, Chennai need Ambati Rayudu to fire. He has failed to recreate the form that saw him return to the national set-up after the 2018 edition of the IPL. But the determination shown by Faf du Plessis at the top in their last game holds the team in good stead. All in all, the wicket dished out will play a big role in deciding on who will hold the upper hand in this game.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Sam Billings, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Mohit Sharma

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Chennai clinches thriller vs Rajasthan
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable XI against Rajasthan Royals 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Confident Kolkata up against Rajasthan (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs to register 3rd successive win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 12, CSK vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 31st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 mistakes that have cost Rajasthan Royals this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us