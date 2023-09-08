Udaipur Lakecity Warriors clash with Jodhpur Sunrisers in the second qualifier of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Friday (September 8).

In the Eliminator, Udaipur secured a convincing six-wicket win over Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers. Jaanbaaz, batting first, managed 125. Udaipur's bowlers, led by Ajay Dharnia, who took three wickets, restricted their opponents to a manageable total.

The Lakecity Warriors then chased down the target comfortably in 14 overs. Kartik Sharma had a stellar performance, scoring 69 off 38.

Meanwhile, in Qualifier 1, Jodhpur faced a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Jaipur Indians. Having bowled first, the Sunrisers put up a commendable performance, restricting the Indians to 149. Rahul Chahar stood out with three wickets.

In response, the Sunrisers displayed determination and teamwork but fell agonisingly short. Thanks to their top-two finish in the group stage, though, they now have another shot at reaching the final by winning the Qualifier 2.

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Qualifier-2

Date & Time: September 8, 2023; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Udaipur Lake City

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Pitch Report

It's a bowling-friendly pitch, conducive to both pace and spin. The boundaries are also bigger than most venues in the country.

Batters need to spend some time to get accustomed before playing their shots freely. After winning the toss, bowling first should be the preferred option, as most games here have shown chasing to be more favourable than defending.

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Weather Forecast

Expect a thundershower, with temperature reaching around 89 degrees F (32 degrees C). The precipitation chance is high at 80%, and humidity could be at 70%. Winds could be blowing at around 9 mph, so keep an umbrella handy if you plan to be outdoors.

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XIs

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors

Samarpit Joshi (wk), Aditya Garhwal, Rahul Tomar, Arjit Gupta, Yash Kothari, Shahbaz Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Ashok Singh, Khaleel Ahmed (c), Ajay Dharnia, Chandrapal Singh.

Jodhpur Sunrisers

Abhijeet Tomar, Bharat Sharma, Aniruddh Chauhan, Anshul Garhwal, Devesh Agarwal, Rahul Bhatt (wk), Sangram Singh, Rahul Chahar (c), Ravindra Khichar, Shubham Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba.

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Prediction

Jodhpur have showcased superior performance in the tournament, making them the clear favourites.

Their heart-wrenching one-run loss in Qualifier 1 will undoubtedly fuel their determination for redemption. However, expect a fierce fight from the Lakecity Warriors, as this is their final opportunity to secure a spot in the final.

The clash promises to be an intense battle with high stakes.

Prediction: Jodhpur Sunrisers to win

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema