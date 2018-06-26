Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ramandeep ruled out of Champions Trophy

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 18:11 IST
60

Breda (Netherlands), June 26 (PTI) Indian striker Ramandeep Singh has been ruled out of the ongoing FIH Champions Trophy due to a knee injury.

The MRI reports on Monday came as a big blow to the team ahead of its crucial tie against defending champions Australia on Wednesday.

"Ramandeep complained about a pinch in his right knee at half-time during our match against Pakistan. But when we rested him for Argentina match and took him for an MRI, it was revealed that he has sustained a full thickness condral fracture-injury in the center of his right knee," explained chief coach Harendra Singh.

With one key player out, India will face Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands in must-win matches to earn a place in the final.

Ramandeep has set the momentum right for India in their opening match against Pakistan after he scored the team's first goal. He had even assisted Lalit Upadhyay in the 60th minute of the match as India marched to a 4-0 victory.

"We will certainly miss him, we missed him against Argentina too. He is an experienced player and the way he creates space and takes shots on goal has worked for the team. Playing high speed hockey with 17 players can get a bit tiring for the players. But that should not be a deterrent in our pursuit to earn a place in the final, Harendra added

Nidahas Trophy: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of tri-series
RELATED STORY
Stokes and Woakes ruled out of T20I matches
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes ruled out of the Australia ODIs
RELATED STORY
Remembering the day Pakistan outclassed India to win the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 England batsmen to watch out for this IPL
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer ruled out of PSL
RELATED STORY
On This Day: Pakistan complete a stunning turnaround 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: List of injured Players who have been ruled out...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: RR's Dushmantha Chameera ruled out for three weeks
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Twenty20 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Ireland
India
IRE VS IND preview
3rd Test | 06:30 PM
WIN 204/10 & 93/10
SL 154/10 & 81/5 (24.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 63 runs to win
WIN VS SL live score
DBY 245/10
LEI 167/1 (65.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Leicestershire trail Derbyshire by 78 runs with 9 wickets remaining
DBY VS LEI live score
KNT 241/10 & 79/3 (26.0 ov)
MSX 56/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Kent lead Middlesex by 264 runs with 7 wickets remaining
KNT VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us