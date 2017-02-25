Rambagh Golf Club gets ready to host MercedesTrophy 2017

1 golfer will qualify from the eleventh round of India qualifiers of the Mercedes Trophy 2017 in Jaipur for the National Finals in Pune.

by Press Release News 25 Feb 2017, 15:07 IST

The winners from the different legs will compete in the National Finals

Mercedes-Benz India is set to bring its annual Mercedes Trophy Golf tournament to the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur. The eleventh leg of the tournament, which is going to be played on 26th February, will see one golfer make it to the National Finals to be held at Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort from March 15-17, 2017.

The Mercedes Trophy tournament is in its 17th edition in India and will feature 25 days of qualifiers in all, engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in the country.

Globally, Mercedes Trophy 2017 bears witness to the participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The Jaipur leg is expected to see 112 golfers participate.

The tournament so far has seen qualification of 33 golfers from the ten legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Gurugram respectively.

The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & Greater Noida, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15th March – 17th March, 2017.

Three winners from the National Finals will further progress to the Mercedes Trophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country-specific edition winners from all over the world.

The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Jaipur amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National Final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.

In order to introduce beginners to the game, Mercedes-Benz will host golf clinics at each round of the tournament, which will be conducted by instructors from the legendary David Leadbetter Golf Academy.