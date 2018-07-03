Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ramesh Powar applies for Mumbai Ranji team coach post

Press Trust of India
20   //    03 Jul 2018, 20:37 IST

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has applied for the position of the coach of the Mumbai Ranji team.

Powar himself confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes, I have applied for it," said the 40-year-old bowler, who has taken six Test and 34 ODI wickets, when asked whether he has applied for the post of Mumbai's Ranji coach.

Powar, who had made a mark in the domestic circuit for Mumbai, also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Powar had earlier quit as the spin bowling coach of the MCA's Indoor Cricket Academy.

It is also learnt that former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla and ex-India batsman Pravin Amre have not applied for the position of the coach as was being speculated.

A section of the Mumbai cricket body was said to be keen to have Kuruvilla on board.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had invited applications for the positions of the coach for the Ranji team and also coach for its U-19 team.

Today was the last date for submitting applications.

Former India stumper Samir Dighe had quit as the coach of the Mumbai senior team just after one season.

The MCA will now shortlist candidates and call them for interviews and presentation.

The interviews and the presentation will be held on July 6 and will be conducted by the Cricket Improvement Committee of the MCA.

The period of appointment of the two coaches is July 15 to March 31

