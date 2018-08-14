Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ramesh Powar appointed women's team head coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
66   //    14 Aug 2018, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Former India spinner Ramesh Powar was today named head coach of the women's national team till the ICC World T20, scheduled to be held in November.

Powar's term will include a tour to Sri Lanka, a bilateral series in the West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies in November.

"The BCCI has appointed Mr. Ramesh Powar as Head Coach of the Indian Women's Team. Mr. Powar has now been handed over full time duties till 30th November, 2018," the Board's secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Mumbaikar was appointed interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe.

Under Powar, the members of the women's team underwent a camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

As per the Supreme Court directive, only a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - now functional - can appoint a fulltime coach on a long-term basis.

Powar is the third coach of women's team in past one and a half year. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women's World Cup in 2017.

Powar has played 31 ODIs and two Tests from 2004 to 2007, picking 34 wickets with a best of 54 in the 50-over format

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
