Ranji: Rajasthan take 3 points as game against UP ends in draw

Kanpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Rajasthan's winning streak came to a halt as their Elite Group C game against hosts Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw here Saturday.

But the visitors grabbed three points on the basis of first-innings lead while Uttar Pradesh had to settle for a single point.

Rajasthan had come to the game with three successive wins.

Despite the draw, Rajasthan are on the top of the points table with 21 points from four games while UP are in the second spot having 18 points from four games.

The visitors resumed the final day at 136/4 at the Green Park Stadium here and added another 96 to their tally before being bowled out for 232 in their second essay.

UP were set a 330-run target for an outright win.

For Rajasthan, opener Amitkumar Gautam had a game to remember. After scoring 93 in the first essay, he continued his good form and top-scored with a patient 86 in the second, hitting 10 fours and 1 six in his 202-ball knock.

For Uttar Pradesh, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Saurabh Kumar rattled the Rajasthan middle and lower-middle order to return with fine figures of 6-77 in second innings.

But as the chase seemed to be out of reach, Uttar Pradesh batted for 36 overs and were 116/2 when the match was declared a draw.

It was a batting practise for Uttar Pradesh openers Mohammed Saif (58) and Shivam Chaudhary (36).

Meanwhile, at Cuttack, hosts Odisha notched up a sensational five-wicket win against Tripura.

Subranshu Senapati (84 not out) and Abhishek Raut (83 not out) played memorable knocks for the home team as it chased the target without much fuss.

At Palam in the national capital, Services also recorded a five-wicket win against Jammu and Kashmir with Rajat Paliwal remaining unbeaten on 43.

At Porvorim, Jharkhand scripted a memorable win as they defeated hosts Goa by seven wickets.

Brief Scores: At Kanpur: Rajasthan 311 and 232 (Amitkumar Gautam 86, Saurabh Kumar 6-77) versus Uttar Pradesh 214 and 116/2 (Mohammed Saif 58, Shivam Chaudhary 36).

Match drawn.

Rajasthan took first innings lead.

Rajasthan 3 points, Uttar Pradesh 1 point.

At Cuttack: Odisha 212 and 217/5 (Subranshu Senapati 84 not out, Abhishek Raut 83 not out, Manisankar Murasingh 4-54) versus Tripura 122 and 304.

Odisha won by five wickets.

Odisha 6 points, Tripura 0 points

At New Delhi (Palam): Jammu and Kashmir 95 and 261 versus Services 252 and 107/5 (Rajat Paliwal 43 not out, Aanshul Gupta 21, Parvez Rasool 2-18).

Services won by five wickets.

Services 6 points, Jammu and Kashmir 0 points.

At Porvorim: Goa 364 and 131 (Suyash Prabhudessai 39, Rahul Prasad 6-45, Ashish Kumar 3-17) versus Jharkhand 390 and 108/3 (Kumar Deobrat 48 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 29, Vijay Prabhudessai 2-22).

Jharkhand won by seven wickets.

Jharkhand 6 points, Goa 0 points