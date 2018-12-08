Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 5, Day 3: Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra, Baroda, Bihar, Rajasthan register wins

The third day saw some outright results as Rajasthan defeated Assam by an innings and 43 runs to continue their winning form, Saurashtra defeated Karnataka by 87 runs to gain 6 points and Baroda defeated Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets. Ajay Rohera created the record for highest score by a debutant in first-class cricket.

Bihar also defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 317 runs. Madhya Pradesh defeated Hyderabad by an innings and 253 runs.

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Chhattisgarh (Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Starting the third day at 174 for 4, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 283 runs. Set the target of 28 runs to win, Baroda won the match by 9 wickets.

Baroda 385 in 84.4 overs (Yusuf Pathan 129*, Bhatt 67, Arothe 63, Mitesh Patel 36, Omkar Verma 4/84, Ajay Mandal 2/48) and 31 for 1 in 3.3 overs (Devdhar 25*, Omkar Verma 1/21) beat Chhattisgarh 129 in 39.4 overs (Harpreet Singh 37, Dhaliwal 35, Swapnil Singh 5/23, Tai 3/36) and 283 in 81.3 overs (Dhaliwal 79, Manoj Singh 61, AJ Mandal 47, Harpreet Singh 43, Meriwala 3/18, Tai 2/66, Yusuf Pathan 2/10) by 9 wickets.

Baroda 6, Chhattisgarh 0.

Gujarat versus Railways (Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

Starting the third day at 266 for 3, Railways batsmen secured first innings lead and declared their innings at 547 for 9. In their second innings, Gujarat ended the day at 4 for 0.

Gujarat 367 in 93.5 overs (Piyush Chawla 130, CT Gaja 38, Panchal 69, Mishra 4/93, Avinash Yadav 2/69) and 4 for 0 in 4 overs (Kathan Patel 3*) trail Railways 547 for 9 in 166 overs (Rawat 119*, Nitin Bhille 116, Ghosh 93, HP Patel 3/134, Gaja 2/62) by 176 runs.

Maharashtra versus Mumbai (MCA Stadium, Pune)

Starting the third day at 196 for 5, Mumbai were bowled out for 273 runs. In their second innings, Maharashtra ended the day at 112 for 5.

Maharashtra 352 in 109.4 overs (Gugale 101, Chirag Khurana 71, Pande 74, Parkar 4/56, Dias 2/89 Shubham Ranjane 2/30) and 112 for 5 in 52 overs (Chirag Khurana 38, Gugale 37, Shivam Dubey 2/7) lead Mumbai 273 in 80.5 overs (Siddhesh Lad 93, Tare 63, Ranjane 54*, Palkar 4/62, Fallah 3/55) by 191 runs.

Saurashtra versus Karnataka (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Saurashtra took a first innings lead of the 99 runs. However, they were shot out by the Karnataka spinners for just 79 runs in their second innings. Set the target of 179 runs to win, Karun Nair and Gopal tried to steady the ship before the Saurashtra spinners created havoc to bowl out Karnataka for 91 runs.

Saurashtra 316 in 97.1 overs (Jaydev Shah 97, Vasavada 38, Makvana 46, Suchith 6/111, Pavan Deshpande 3/78) and 79 in 27.4 overs (Snell Patel 22, Pavan Deshpande 3/5, Gopal 3/10, Suchith 3/29) beat Karnataka 217 in 78.1 overs (Karun Nair 63, Nischal 58, D Jadeja 7/103) and 91 in 36.5 overs (Karun Nair 30, Gopal 27, Makvana 5/28, Dharmendra Singh Jadeja 4/44) by 87 runs.

Saurashtra 6, Karnataka 0

Elite Group B

Delhi versus Andhra Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi)

Delhi have taken the first innings lead. Starting the third day at 190 for 1, Gambhir went on to play a fine inning of 112 runs in his last Ranji match. Delhi finished the day 3 at 409 for 7.

Delhi 409 for 7 in 144 overs (Gambhir 112, Dalal 58, Shorey 98, Manish 3/126, Shoaib Md Khan 3/138) lead Andhra Pradesh 390 in 121 overs (Ricky Bhui 187, G Manish 36, KV Sharma 31, Bhati 5/48, Vikas Mishra 2/79)by 19 runs.

Madhya Pradesh versus Hyderabad (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Madhya Pradesh registered a thumping win by an innings and 253 runs win over Hyderabad on the third day. Starting the day at 539 for 4, MP declared their innings at 562 for 4. Hyderabad were bowled out for 185 runs in their second innings.

Madhya Pradesh 539 for 4 in 136 overs (Rohera 267*, Yash Dubey 128*, Patidar 51, Ravi Kiran 2/103,Thyagarajan 1/110) beat Hyderabad 124 in 35.3 overs (HP Agarwal 69*, Avesh Khan 7/24) and 185 in 65.5 overs (Rohit Rayudu 72, Mehdi Hasan 25, Avesh Khan 5/30) by an innings and 253 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 7, Hyderabad 0.

Punjab versus Himachal Pradesh (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Punjab are on the verge of defeat against Himachal Pradesh. Starting the third day at 75 for 9, Punjab were bowled out for 84 in first innings. After being asked to follow on, Punjab were 195 for 8 at the end of day 3.

Punjab 84 in 35.1 overs (VI Choudhary 24, Mayank Dagar 4/22) and 195 for 8 in 78 overs (Abhijeet Garg 48, Shubek Gill 39*, Gurvinder Singh 4/43) trail Himachal Pradesh 390 in 145.1 overs (Mayank Dagar 71, Rishi Dhawan 61, Gangta 58, Sanvir Singh 2/40, Sandeep Sharma 5/101) by 111 runs.

Tamil Nadu versus Kerala (M. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Starting the third day at 151 for 9, Kerala were bowled out for 152. Tamil Nadu declared their second innings at 252 for 7. Chasing 369 runs to win, Kerala ended day 3 at 27 for 1.

Kerala 152 in 76.5 overs (P Rahul 59, Joseph 29, RS Shah 4/32, T Natarajan 3/42) and 27 for 1 in 11 overs (Arun Karthik 12*, Jalaj Saxena 12, Natarajan 1/13) trail Tamil Nadu 268 in 98 overs (Baba Indrajith 87, M Shahrukh Khan 82*, Sandeep Warrier 5/52, Basil Thampi 4/62) and 252 for 7 declared in 70.5 overs (Baba Indrajith 92, KM Gandhi 59, S Joseph 4/51)

Kerala require 342 runs to win.

Elite Group C

Goa versus Services (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

On the third day, Goa did not add any run as they were bowled out for 259. It was a much better effort from Services batsmen in their second innings to end day 3 at 277 for 5.

Services 184 in 71.3 overs (Ravi Chauhan 75, Prabhudesai 5/52) and 277 for 5 in 85 overs (Paliwal 94, Rahul Singh 81*, Navneet Singh 67, Amit Verma 2/21, Prabhudesai 2/52) lead Goa 259 for 9 in 100 overs (Misal 101*, Garg 50, Pandey 4/59, Pathania 4/74) by 202 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir versus Uttar Pradesh ( Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu)

Starting the third day at 98 for 7, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 111 in their second innings. Chasing the target of 213 runs to win, Suresh Raina scored quick fire 66 not out to help Uttar Pradesh chase down the target with 6 wickets to spare.

Uttar Pradesh 188 in 57.2 overs (Parveez Rasool 4/47, A Choudhary 3/57) and 218 for 4 in 59.2 overs (Suresh Raina 66*, Rinku Singh 42*, Parveez Rasool 2/63) beat Jammu and Kashmir 290 in 71.4 overs (Irfan Pathan 91, Parveez Rasool 87, Saurabh Kumar 6/90)and 111 in 48 overs (Bandy 19, Waseem Raza 18*, Saurabh Kumar 5/28, Yash Dayal 4/26) by 6 wickets

Uttar Pradesh 6, Jammu and Kashmir 0.

Jharkhand versus Odisha (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Starting the third day at 107 for 3, Jharkhand scored 288 runs in their second innings and secured a lead of 259 runs. Chasing 260 runs to win, Odisha ended day 3 at 81 for 3.

Odisha 201 in 55.4 overs (Samantray 23, Sarangi 58, Pradhan 54, Varun Aaron 2/51, Rahul Shukla 2/40, Anukul Roy 2/35) and 81 for 3 in 26 overs (Sarangi 41, Senapati 20*, R Shukla 2/12) Jharkhand 172 in 71.1 overs (Ishank Jaggi 34, Basant Mohanty 5/44) and 288 in 94 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 132*, Deobrat 37, Ishank Jaggi 35, Rajesh Mohanty 4/87, Dhiraj Singh 2/52)

Odisha require 179 runs to win.

Rajasthan versus Assam (Sawai Man Stadium, Jaipur)

Rajasthan continued their brilliant form in the tournament beating Assam by an innings and 43 runs. Starting the day at 109 for 3, Assam were bowled out for 174.

Rajasthan 325 in 111.2 overs (Lomror 133, Robin Bist 48, Mali 5/62, Arup Das 1/58) beat Assam 108 in 28.1 overs (AK Das 36*, RL Mali 28, Aniket Choudhary 5/38, Nathu Singh 3/33) and 174 in 59.4 overs (Gokul Sharma 77, Kunal Saika 49, Aniket Chaduary 5/40) by an innings and 43 runs

Rajasthan 7, Assam 0

Tripura versus Haryana (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Starting the day at 235 for 7, Tripura were bowled out for 250. In their second innings, Haryana could only post 119 runs. Chasing the target of 162 runs to win, Tripura were reduced to 104 for 7 at end of day 3.

Tripura 250 in 76.1 overs (Pratyush Singh 76, Murasingh 44, Harshal Patel 4/49, P Mehta 2/35) and 104 for 7 in 31 overs (Pratyush Singh 23*, Rana 4/37, Kundu 3/19) Haryana 292 in 100.4 overs (R Dagar 114, Bishnoi 82, HV Patel 34, MuraSingh 4/74, AS Sarkar 5/57) and 119 in 44.2 overs (Rana 64, AS Sarkar 3/15, Harmeet Singh 3/45, Murasingh 2/16)

Tripura require 58 runs to win.

Plate Group

Bihar versus Arunachal Pradesh (Moin-ul Haq Stadium, Patna)

Bihar also registered their second successive win by beating Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 317 runs. Starting the third day at 98 for 1, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 135 runs in 2nd innings.

Bihar 536 for 5 in 112 overs (Indrajit Kumar 222, Babul Kumar 98, Bhaskar 57*, Singhpo 2/90) beat Arunachal Pradesh 84 in 39.5 overs (Doria 33, Neelam Obi 21, Ashutosh Aman 4/26, Vivek Kumar 3/26) and 135 in 47.4 overs (Samarth Sen 58, Ashutosh Aman 7/18, Keshav Kumar 1/27) by an innings and 317 runs.

Bihar 7, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

Nagaland versus Manipur (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Manipur defeated Nagaland by 7 wickets to register their first win of the tournament. Starting the third day at 150 for 4, Nagaland were bowled out for 334.

Manipur 336 in 91.4 overs (Mayank Raghav 228, Yashpal Singh 35, Taheed Rahman 5/108, Pawan Suyal 2/76 , AA Kazi 1/30) and 128 for 3 in 36.4 overs (Lakhan Rawat 55, Yashpal Singh 35*, Abrar Kazi 1/21) beat Nagaland 126 in 37.3 overs (Sehrawat 27*, Jonathan 24, TK Singh 3/32, KP Singh 3/20) and 150 for 4 in 42 overs (Jonathan 59, KB Pawan 131, Abar Kazi 90, Konthoujam 2/84, Yashpal Singh 5/46) by 7 wickets.

Manipur 6, Nagaland 0.

Sikkim versus Puducherry (Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, Kerala)

Starting the third day at 48 for 5, Sikkim were bowled out for 247 runs in their first innings. Sikkim have scored 105 for 3 in their second innings.

Sikkim 247 in 72.2 overs (Milind Kumar 96, Bipul Sharma 47, Uddin 16, Pankaj Singh 3/21, D Rohit 3/67) and 105 for 3 in 37 overs (Ashish Thapa 52, Nilesh Lamichaney 42, D Rohit 1/24)trail Puducherry 647 for 8 declare in 157 overs (Paras Dogra 253, Fabid Ahmed 99, Chotan 81, Nayar 30*,Marimuthu 78, Bipul Sharma 2/141, Rai 2/70) by 295 runs.

Uttarakhand versus Meghalaya (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun)

It was a superb batting effort by Uttarakhand batsmen. Starting the third day at 175 for 4, both Rajat Bhatia and Vineet Saxena ensured that Uttarakhand ended the day at 491 for 4.

Uttarakhand 491 for 4 in 163 overs (Vineet Saxena 202*, Rajat Bhatia 212*, Dipu Sangma 2/26, Gurinder Singh 1/147) lead Meghalaya 311 in 95.5 overs (Puneet Bisht 154, Yogesh Nagar 91, Deepak Dhapola 6/52, Sunny Rana 2/73, Dhanraj Sharma 2/81) by 180 runs.

