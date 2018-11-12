Ranji Trophy: Jharkhand bundle out Haryana for 81

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 12 Nov 2018, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohtak (Haryana), Nov 12 (PTI) Jharkhand bowlers rose to the occassion and bundled out Haryana for a meagre 81 on the opening day of their four-day Group C Ranji Trophy encounter here Monday.

For Jharkhand, medium pacers Ajay Yadav (4-24) and Rahul Shukla (3-24) wrecked havoc on the opposition batsmen and they were ably supported by former India speedster Varun Aaron (2-21).

The trio shared nine wickets among themselves, while Haryana skipper Mohit Sharma was run out.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Haryana were 3-51 at one stage, but then slumped to 81 all out in just 41.3 overs.

Their opener Shubham Rohilla top scored with 36 and Himanshu Rana chipped in with 25.

Apart from these two, the rest of the batsmen faltered against some superb bowling by Jharkhand pacers.

But Haryana swung back into the game by the draw of stumps as they managed to reduce Jharkhand to 120/6 with right -arm pacer Ashish Hooda (4-32) doing bulk of the damage.

Jharkhand have a slender lead of 39 with their captain Ishan Kishan batting on 23 in company of Anukul Roy (22 not out).

Brief Scores:At Rohtak: Haryana 81 all out (Shubham Rohilla 36, Ajay Yadav 4-24, Rahul Shukla 3-24) against Jharkhand 120/6 (Ishan Kishan 23 batting).

Jharkhand lead by 39 runs.

At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 256 all out (Subranshu Senapati 87) versus Uttar Pradesh 42/1.

Uttar Pradesh trail by 214 runs.

At Agartala: Assam 268/4 (Parviz Aziz 88, Rishav Das 70) versus Tripura.

At Porvorim: Goa 216/2 (Sumiran Amonkar 69 batting) against Jammu and Kashmir.

At Jaipur: Services 228 all out (Anshul Gupta 54, TM Ul-Haq 4-61) against Rajasthan 45/1.

Rajasthan trail by 183 runs