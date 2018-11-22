×
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka take first innings lead over Mumbai

PTI
NEWS
News
32   //    22 Nov 2018, 18:59 IST

Belagavi (K'taka), Nov 22 (PTI) Hosts Karnataka gained an upper hand by taking the crucial first innings lead over Mumbai in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game Thursday.

Karnataka bundled out Mumbai for a meagre 205 in reply to their own 400 to take a huge 195-run first innings lead at the KSCA Stadium here.

At stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day game, Karnataka were 81 for 3 with first innings hero Krishnamurthy Siddharth (30 not out) and experienced Stuart Binny (2 not out) holding the fort.

Karnataka bowlers, led by medium pacer Ronit More, rose to the occasion against the depleted Mumbai line-up without mainstays Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, who are on national duty.

More grabbed5 for 52 to make regular inroads into Mumbai.

Apart from opener Jay Bista (70), other batsmen faltered as Mumbai conceded the lead.

Meanwhile, at Raipur, Railways managed to eke out a 30 -run first innings lead against hosts Chhattisgarh.

At Nagpur, Baroda trailed hosts and reigning champions Vidarbha by 241 runs after they finished day 3 at 288 for 7 with Aditya Waghmode and Deepak Hooda slamming hundreds.

At Nadiad (Gujarat), Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah led from the front as his side managed to take a 25-run first innings lead.

Shah remained unbeaten on 81.

Brief Scores: At Belagavi: Karnataka 400 all out and 81/3 vs Mumbai 205 (Jay Bista 70, Ronit More 5-52).

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 300 and 2/2 v Railways 330 (Mahesh Rawat 110, Pratham Singh 66, Pankaj Rao 5-72).

At Nadiad: Gujarat 324 and 187/1 (P K Panchal 124 not out, B H Merai 35 not out) v Saurashtra 349 (H Desai 82, Jaydev Shah 81 not out, S A Desai 3-93).

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 529/6 declared Baroda 288/7 (Aditya Waghmode 103, Deepak Hooda 100, Lalit Yadav 2-42)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India

