Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 4: Karnataka, Vidarbha and Bengal register contrasting victories

Karnataka rode on Vinay Kumar's bowling to defeat Maharashtra

On the final day of fourth round matches, Odisha defeated Tripura by 5 wickets, Services defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 5 wickets in Group C. Puducherry got their first victory of the season beating Mizoram by an innings defeat.

Karnataka defeated Maharashtra by 7 wickets to register their first outright victory of the season. The defending Champions Vidarbha registered their first outright victory beating Chhattisgarh by 10 wickets.

Hyderabad also registered their first outright win over Himachal Pradesh beating them by 10 wickets.

Earlier in Plate Group, Meghalaya defeated Manipur, Uttarakhand cruised to their foruth successive win over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar won their first match in Ranji Trophy beating Sikkim. Assam defeated Haryana by an innings, Punjab defeated Delhi by 10 wickets,

Only 2 matches in this round ended with 3 points each. Rajasthan earned 3 points with a draw against Uttar Pradesh and Baroda securing 3 points.

Let us take a look at a quick round-up of the day's action in the Ranji Trophy.

Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha (Raipur)

Starting the 4th and final day on 28 for 4, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 143. Chasing the target of 44 runs, both Vidarbha openers chased down the target with ease.

Vidarbha 332 for 6 declare in 116 overs ( Faiz Fazal 146, Akshay Wadkar 144*, Omkar Verma 2/90, Ruikar 3/46) and 46 for 0 in 19.2 overs ( Fazal 20*, Wadkar 25*) beat Chhattisgarh 232 in 109 overs ( Harpreet Singh 63, Manoj Singh 77*, Aditya Thakare 5/56, Lalit Yadav 2/65, Faiz Fazal 2/15) and 143 in 57 overs ( Ruikar 39*, Shakeeb Ahmed 31, Lalit Yadav 7/56) by 10 wickets

Vidarbha 7, Chhattisgarh 0

Karnataka vs Maharashtra (Mysore)

Starting the 4th and final day on 54 for 0, Karnataka young batsmen chased down the target of 184 runs with ease.

Karnataka 186 in 84.2 overs (Gopal 40, Dega Nischal 39, Bachhav 3/43, Nikit Dhumal 2/35, Anupam Sanklecha 2/42, ) and 184 for 3 in 70.2 overs (Padikkal 77, Nischal 61, Bachhav 2/56) Maharashtra 113 in 39.4 overs (Gaikwad 39, Rohit Motwani 34, Suchith 4/26) and 256 in 97 overs (Gaikwad 89, Shaikh 73, Gopal 4/64, Vinay Kumar 3/41)

Karnataka 6, Maharashtra 0

Mumbai vs Gujarat (Mumbai)

Starting the 4th and final day on 156 for 7, Mumbai were bowled out for 187 runs in the second innings. Chasing the target of 204 runs to win, Gujarat won the match by 9 wickets. Gujarat openers Panchal and Patel added 128 runs for opening wicket.

Gujarat 281 in 98.5 overs ( Dhurv Raval 99, Rujul Bhatt 41, Royston Dias 3/52, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/71, Royston Dias 3/74, Shivam Dubey 2/50 ) and 206 in 41.5 overs ( Panchal 112*, Patel 55, Shivam Dubey 1/31) beat Mumbai 297 in 80.3 overs ( Shivam Dubey 110, Siddhesh Lad 62, Matkar 47, Nagwaswalla 5/78, Rush Kalaria 3/80) and 187 in ( Tare 59, Dubey 55, Gaja 4/57, Rush Kalaria 4/59) by 9 wickets

Gujarat 6, Mumbai 0

Saurashtra vs Baroda (Rajkot)

Baroda earned 3 points as the match ended in a draw. Starting the day on 268 for 1, Baroda ended the day on 533 for 9.

Baroda 533 for 9 in 167.2 overs ( Devdhar 224, Solanki 116, Sheth 55*, Bhatt 44, Rathod 3/98, Jadeja 3/121, Mankad 1/19) trail Saurashtra 521 in 168.2 overs ( JN Shah 165, DA Jadeja 87, Aarpit Vasavada 120, Prerak Mankad 85, Atit Sheth 3/74, RT Arothe 2/84)

Baroda 3, Saurashtra 0

Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Hyderabad 352 in 130.5 overs ( Akshath Reddy 99, Sandeep 50, Ravi Teja 75, Jaiswal 2/46, Guleria 3/64, Mayank Dagar 3/70) and 97 for 0 in 28.2 overs ( Tanmay Agarwal 48*, Akshath Reddy 44*) beat Himachal Pradesh 351 in 126.4 overs ( Prashant Chopra 110, Khanduri 59, Mayank Dagar 61, Ravi Kiran 3/68, Thyagarajan 4/86) and 97 in 45.2 overs ( Sumeet Verma 19, Ravi Kiran 4/34, Thyagarajan 3/9)

Hyderabad 7, Himachal Pradesh 0

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh (Thiruvananthapuram)

Starting the final on 390 for 8, Kerala made 455 runs in the second innings. Chasing the target of 191 runs to win, Madhya Pradesh defeated Kerala by 5 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 328 in 119.5 overs ( Rajat Patidar 73, Yash Dubey 79, Naman Ojha 79, Jalaj Saxena 4/120, Basil Thampi 2/61) and 194 for 5 in 62 overs (Rajat Patidar 77, Shubam Sharma 48*, Akshay Chandran 2/57) beat Kerala 63 in 35 overs ( Akshay Chandran 16*, Vishnu Vinod 16, Avesh Khan 4/8, Kuldeep Sen 3/17) and 455 in 121.1 over ( Sachin Baby 143, Vishnu Vinod 193*, Basil Thampi 57,Avesh Khan 2/86, Shubham Sharma 2/9, Kuldeep Sen 3/69) by 5 wickets

Madhya Pradesh 6, Kerala 0

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal (Chennai)

Bengal beat Tamil Nadu by 1 wicket in a thriller. Needing 129 runs to win, Bengal were left with 1 wicket and 1 run to go, Bengal won the match.

Bengal 189 in 63.5 overs (Raman 98, Rahil Shah 5/46, M Mohammed 4/39) and 216 for 9 in 82.5 overs (Raman 53, Chatterjee 40, Shah 5/68) Tamil Nadu 263 in 106 overs ( Baba Aparajith 103, Mukund 51, Jagadeesan 39, Ishan Porel 5/48, Aamir Gani 2/66, Pramanik 3/82) and 141 in 62.5 overs ( Jagadeesan 38, M Mohammed 23, Writtick Chatterjee 5/22)

Bengal 6, Tamil Nadu 0

Elite Group C

Odisha vs Tripura (DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack)

Odisha starting the day on 111 for 5 and needing 105 runs to win won the match without losing the wicket registering 2nd successive win.

Odisha 211 in 59.2 overs (Samantray 88, Senapati 41, Dhuper 31, Murasingh 3/37, Sarkar 3/33) and 217 for 5 in 63.2 overs ( Senapati 84*, Raut 83* Dhuper 37, MuraSingh 4/54) beat Tripura 122 in 43 overs ( Pratyush Singh 43, Suryakant Pradhan 7/40) and 304 in 91.3 overs ( MuraSingh 75, Harmeet Singh 42, Ghosh 48, Rajesh Mohanty 4/94, B Mohanty 4/53) by 5 wickets.

Odisha 6, Tripura 0

Services vs Jammu & Kashmir (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Services defeated Jammu & Kashmir by 5 wickets. With 38 runs needed on the final day, they won the match without losing a wicket.

Services 252 in 91.4 overs ( Anshul Gupta 59, Navneet Singh 58, Rahul Singh 40, Parveez Rasool 8/85) and 107 for 5 in 36.5 overs ( Gupta 21, Paliwal 43*, Parveez Rasool 2/18, Mudasir 2/24) beat Jammu & Kashmir 95 in 31.5 overs ( Shubham Khajuria 44, Arun Bamal 5/13, Diwesh Pathania 4/30) and 261 in 98.5 overs ( Parveez Rasool 115, Waseem Raza 30, Pathania 3/57, Pandey 2/58, Bamal 4/93)

Services 6, Jammu & Kashmir 0

Goa vs Jharkhand (Porvorim)

Starting the fourth and final day on 10 for 1, Goa were bowled out for 131 in second innings. Jharkhand chased down the target with 7 wickets to go.

Jharkhand 390 in 124.5 overs ( Anukul Roy 127, Utkarsh Singh 75, Siddiqui 71, SS Tiwary 39*, Pandrekar 3/78 ) and 106 for 3 in 32.2 overs ( Deborat 48*, Tiwary 29, Jaggi 20*, Prabhudesai 2/22) beat Goa 364 in 140.2 overs ( Amit Verma 154, Amonkar 95, Vaz 41, Ashish Kumar 3/71, Prasad 2/71, Ajay Yadav 1/78) 131 in 48.3 overs ( Prabhudesai 39, Kauthankar 35, Prasad 6/45) by 7 wickets

Jharkhand 6, Goa 0

Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan (Green Park Stadium, Kanpur)

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan ended in a draw. Starting the 4th day on 136 for 4, Rajasthan were bowled out for 232. Chasing the target of 332 runs to win, Uttar Pradesh ended on 116 for 2.

Rajasthan 311 in 112.4 overs ( Amitkumar Gautam 93, Robin Bist 96, Rahul Chahar 32*, Ankit Rajpoot 5/61) and 232 in 98.2 overs ( Amitkumar Gautam 86, Bist 32, Ankit Rajpoot 2/42, Saurabh Kumar 6/77) draw Uttar Pradesh 214 in 61.5 overs ( Upendra Yadav 67, Suresh Raina 33, Rinku Singh 31, Aniket Chaduary 5/64, T U Haq 3/55) and 116 for 2 in 36 overs ( Mohammad Saif 58, Shivam Chaudhary 36)

Rajasthan 3, Uttar Pradesh 1

Plate Group

Puducherry vs Mizoram (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

Puducherry had no problems of defeating Mizoram. Puducherry won the match by an innings and 238 runs.

Puducherry 375 for 8 d in 89.1 overs ( Marimuthu 102, Fabid Ahmed 103*, Abdul Khadir 5/97) beat Mizoram 92 in 35.4 overs ( Lalremkima 25, Pankaj Singh 7/21) and 45 in 29.3 overs ( Lalekrima 20, Fabid Ahmed 4/8, Pankaj Singh 4/15) by an innings and 238 runs.

Puducherry 7, Mizoram 0

After the 4th round of matches, Uttarakhand is currently top of points table in Plate Group, Rajasthan is top of points table in Group C, Gujarat after defeating Mumbai by 9 wickets moves to top of points table in Pool A, Kerala is still at the top of points table in Pool B.

The 5th round matches will begin from 6th December.