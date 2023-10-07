Ranking India's 3 worst training kits till date

Team India will get their World Cup 2023 campaign underway against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. They will try to have a campaign that ultimately culminates in them winning the trophy for the second time in a row on Indian soil.

As we all know, the Men in Blue did it the last time the tournament was held in the subcontinent, in 2011. This time around, just like in 2011, India will start as the favorites to win the trophy and outsmart all their opponents.

However, one thing that caught the eye of Indian cricket fans was the kit that the team used for training at Chepauk on Thursday. The colour of the said kit was orange in color and seemed to illuminate the players wearing it from a distance.

A lot of hilarious responses were recorded by fans on social media. One fan commented that the Indian team looked as if their training kit had been designed by food ordering platform Swiggy, whose executives don a similar colour. Others had far more distasteful remarks.

In this listicle, we bring to you and rank three of the worst training kits ever worn by the Indian team:

#3 Red training kit (2011 to 2015)

Harbhajan Singh (L) and MS Dhoni (R) are in conversation with each other. (PC: BCCI)

This red training jersey that India used roughly around 2011 to 2015 did not seem too appealing. One remembers that a lot of fans commented upon the jersey looking like the one worn by officers in the fire brigade - not that there is anything wrong with the uniforms worn by the latter. In fact, they are the real heroes of society.

A lot of fans were also found questioning the efficacy of these jerseys given that the color red is only bound to attract more heat to the body of the player wearing them.

Aesthetically, however, this red training jersey did make the Indian team look dapper. It was done away with soon after Gary Kirsten left India; not that it had anything to do with him.

#2 Fluorescent training jersey (2012)

The fluorescent training kit. (PC: Twitter)

If there was ever a training jersey designed to make the Indian cricketers look like highlighters, it was this.

Perhaps the idea behind Nike launching it in 2012 was to highlight the achievements of the side, given that they had only just won the ICC Cricket World Cup held in India the previous year.

To say that this fluorescent training kit looked dreadful would be an understatement, although the players did manage to make more than a statement when they stepped out for press conferences wearing it.

Nike binned it soon afterwards, and Indian cricket aficionados heaved a sigh of relief.

#1 Orange training kit (ICC Cricket World Cup 2023)

The orange kit India are using in training for the 2023 World Cup. (PC: Twitter)

The orange training kit that India unveiled for the ICC ODI World Cup being held in India this year takes the cake on this list.

It is - and let the drumrolls sound the message loud and clear - the most poorly designed of all the training kits that we have mentioned in this listicle.

The color does not go well with the players at all. Further, it makes them look like members of an underground vigilante group that was supposed to operate late at night but found itself woken up far too early on a Sunday morning.

Adidas has to take the call as to when they want to bin it, but if popular opinion is any reference, they should have done so yesterday, if not sooner.