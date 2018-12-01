Ranking Prediction 'Border-Gavaskar' Trophy: What happens if India loses the Test series 0-4?

After the shared T20 international series, the focus now shifts to the longest format of the game. This format has always been the centre stage of an India tour of Australia. There is something special about Test matches played in Australia - they are action-packed, hard fought, competitive, and entertaining.

For any visiting side, a test series in Australia serves as the litmus test to assess themselves. For India or any team, the Test series scoreline decides how successful the tour of Australia has been.

In 2011, India toured Australia and was hammered 4-0 in the Test series. Again in 2014, India with a hope of winning the series in Australia managed to draw 2 Tests and lost the series 2-0. The time has come for yet another gruelling series down under.

The Virat Kohli led team India is bold and fearless. For the first time, India's pace battery looks equally potent to the Australian attack. On the personal front, Virat Kohli has made Australia his second home.

He is the leading run scorer for India in the last 2 Test series in Australia. He would love to emulate his feats of 2011 and 2014 on the Australian soil.

Moreover, the absence of stalwarts in Steve Smith and David Warner- the Australian batting unit looks brittle. It also serves Team India a wonderful and rare opportunity to capitalize and win a Test series in Australia. The ICC powered team Rankings predictor is an algorithm that works on the basis of Team Rankings rating method.

Here is how fruitful or worse the series for India can turn out to be.

Scenario 1

Even though the current Australian team appears weak on the paper but a home side is always the favourite when it comes to winning the series. Without Steve Smith and Warner, the team has struggled in leadership aspect as well as the experience factor but you never know. All it takes is one good match to get the confidence flowing.

If Australia wins the series 3-1, which looks like the possible outcome, then Australia gains few rating points to jump to 3rd position in the table.

India, on the other hand, loses 5 rating points but holds on to its top position with 111 points- irrespective of the series results in the ongoing New Zealand -Pakistan series and the upcoming New Zealand- Sri Lanka series.

