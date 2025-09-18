Ranking Virat Kohli's top 5 Test hundreds in Australia

Veteran Team India batter Virat Kohli enjoyed his Test battles against Australia. The right-hander played a total of 30 Test matches against the Aussies and scored 2,232 runs at an average of 43.76. Kohli hit a total of nine hundreds and five half-centuries in Test matches against Australia.

Looking specifically at his Test record against Australia in Australia, he played 18 matches Down Under and scored 1,542 runs at an average of 46.72. The former India captain notched up seven hundreds and four half-centuries in Australia. He scored 300 runs in four matches during his maiden Test tour Down Under in 2011-12. His stats included one hundred and one half-century.

Kohli's last Test tour of Australia was in 2024-25. He scored an unbeaten 100 in the opening Test in Perth, but struggled thereafter. In nine innings across five games, he totaled 190 runs at an average of 23.75. He announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the 2025 tour of England. In this feature, we rank Kohli's top five Test hundreds in Australia.

#5 (116) Adelaide, 2012

Kohli's maiden Test hundred came during the 2011-12 tour of Australia. He scored 116 off 213 balls in the first innings in Adelaide as India responded to Australia's huge total of 604-7 declared. Walking into bat at No. 6, with India in big trouble at 87-4, he gave a glimpse of the future with a defiant ton under pressure.

Occupying the crease for 237 minutes, the batter hit 11 fours and a six before being trapped lbw by Ben Hilfenhaus. Showing maturity, he added 114 for the sixth wicket with keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha (35). Despite Kohli's resistance, India were bowled out for 272 and ended up losing the Test by 298 runs.

#4 (123) Perth, 2018

Kohli scored a sublime 123 off 257 balls against Australia in second Test of the four-match series in 2018-19. Australia batted first in this match and posted 326. India had a great opportunity to build a big total, but were bowled out for 283. Kohli led from front, hitting 13 fours and a six, but did not get much support from others.

India lost their openers with only eight runs on the board after which Kohli added 74 with Cheteshwar Pujara (24), 91 with Ajinkya Rahane (51) and 50 with Hanuma Vihari (20). The Indian skipper's fine knock ended when he was caught at second slip off Pat Cummins' bowling. The visitors went on to lose the Test by 146 runs.

#3 (169) Melbourne, 2014

Kohli scored a brilliant 169 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne during the 2014-15 tour. The Aussies had batted first in the contest and has posted a big total of 530. India, already 2-0 down in the four-match series, were under a huge amount of pressure. Kohli, however, rose to the occasion.

The right-hander scored a resolute 169 off 272 balls, hitting 18 fours in his 380-minute stay at the crease. Kohli featured in an impressive 262-run stand with Rahane (147). His terrific knock ended when he was caught behind off Mitchell Johnson. Kohli also scored 54 in the second innings as the Test ended in a draw.

#2 (147) Sydney, 2015

Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred in the 2015 Sydney Test. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Kohli's century in Sydney in the New Year Test of 2015 ranks above his hundred in Melbourne in the preceding Test for two reasons. One - MS Dhoni had announced his shock retired from Test cricket after the MCG game and two - he had to lift India all over again after their bowlers had again conceded a huge score. To pull it off for the second game in a row, while leading the side, was pure genius.

Batting first, Australia had put up 572-7 declared at the SCG. Responding to the total, India lost Murali Vijay for a duck. Kohli, however, anchored the innings like a true leader. He added 141 for the third wicket with KL Rahul (110) and held one end up even as a few quick wickets fell at the other end.

The Indian skipper ended up scoring 147 off 230 balls, hitting 20 fours during his 315-minute stay at the crease. The visitors ended up posting 475 in their first innings. Kohli also contributed 46 in the second innings as India drew the Test.

#1 (141) Adelaide, 2014

Leading India in Adelaide in the first Test of the 2014-15 tour of Australia, Kohli made a commanding statement. He registered centuries in both innings, scoring 115 off 184 in the first essay and 141 off 175 in the second. And, while both knocks were of top quality, his second innings fight is considered iconic as it laid down the marker as to how India would approach Test cricket under the Kohli era.

The visitors were set to chase a challenging 364 in the Adelaide Test. Most past Indian sides would have been satisfied with a draw. However, this Indian team went for the target; Kohli leading from the front with an authoritative century. At one stage, India were 242-2, but were eventually bowled out for 315.

Speaking of Kohli, he occupied the crease for 279 minutes and slammed 16 fours and a six. The Indian skipper added 185 for the third wicket with Vijay (99). He was the seventh wicket to fall in the innings, with the score at 304. Although Team India lost the Test, the foundation was laid for historic triumphs in the future.

