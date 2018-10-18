×
Rashid, Morgan hand England easy 3rd ODI win over Sri Lanka

Associated Press
NEWS
News
36   //    18 Oct 2018, 01:25 IST
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Leg spinner Adil Rashid took four wickets and captain Eoin Morgan scored an unbeaten 58 to lift England to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international Wednesday as the visitors took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

England won the toss and elected to field in a match reduced to 21 over per side because of rain at Pallekele. Sri Lanka made 150-9 in its 21 overs with Niroshan Dickwella top scoring with 36.

Rashid returned 4-36 in five overs while Tom Curran had 3-17 off four overs.

England reached their target for three wickets and 15 deliveries remaining. Morgan made 58 not out off 49 deliveries including seven boundaries while Jason Roy made 41.

Sri Lanka got off to a brisk start as Dickwella and Sadeera Samarawickrama shared 57 runs for the first wicket by the sixth over. Dickwella was first to be dismissed for 36 in 20 deliveries caught by Chris Woakes off Curran. Dickwella hit eight boundaries.

Kusal Mendis was out first ball, bowled by Rashid. Samarawickrama made 35 before being caught by Woakes off Rashid.

English bowlers picked up wickets regularly thereafter to restrict the home team to a below par score.

England lost two quick wickets in their chase with opener Jonny Bairstow (4) and Joe Root (8) departing early.

Left-arm spinner Amila Aponso picked up both wickets having Bairstow caught by Thisara Perera and bowling Root with straight delivery to leave England 34 for two.

Roy and Morgan shared 46 runs for the third wicket.

Roy took only 26 deliveries for his 41 runs which included two sixes and three boundaries. He was declared out lbw on review off spin bowler Dhananjaya de Silva.

Ben Stokes remained not out on 35 and shared an unbroken 73-run stand with Morgan.

The fourth match will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

Associated Press
NEWS
