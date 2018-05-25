Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Rashid's all-round show propels Hyderabad into IPL final

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 23:53 IST
    116
    AP Image

    KOLKATA, India (AP) — Rashid Khan's brilliant all-round performance propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad into the Indian Premier League final with a 13-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

    The 19-year-old leg-spinner Rashid of Afghanistan took 3-19, held onto three catches and was instrumental in a run-out of Nitish Rana as Kolkata was restricted at 161-9.

    Rashid's brisk 34 off just 10 balls with four sixes and two fours had earlier lifted Hyderabad to 174-7 after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field.

    Hyderabad will now meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at Mumbai.

    "(The game) was slipping away at the start, but we pulled it back nicely to get wickets," Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said.

    "Rashid was brilliant, but he's got another game day after. We'll keep him wrapped up."

    Chris Lynn (48) and Sunil Narine (26) provided Kolkata a brisk start of 40 runs off just 20 balls against the seamers before the wheels went off Kolkata's chase against Rashid and Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (1-16).

    Rashid ignited the collapse when he ran out Nitish Rana in the ninth over as Kolkata was cruising along at 87-1.

    Robin Uthappa tried an extravagant reverse sweep against Afghan spinner and was clean bowled before Karthik and Lynn were dismissed off successive deliveries.

    Shakib bowled Karthik off an inside edge and from the other end Rashid had Lynn trapped leg before wicket.

    And Rashid put the game beyond Kolkata's reach in his last over when he had Andre Russell caught in the slips as the West Indian hard hitter tried to cut the legspinner.

    With 19 runs required off the last over, Rashid took two well judged catches in the deep to dismiss Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill as West Indian seamer Carlos Brathwaite conceded just five runs.

    Earlier, Kolkata's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav (2-29), Piyush Chawla (1-22) and Narine (1-24) combined well before Rashid's late blitz saw Hyderabad reach a challenging total.

    The left-arm spinner Kuldeep dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Kane Williamson (3) in the eighth over while Chawla had Wriddhiman Saha (35) stumped.

    But Rashid smashed seamer Prasidh Krishna (2-56) for 24 runs in the last over which proved decisive in the end.

    "It's hard to digest, we played a good tournament," Karthik said.

    "To finish on the losing side doesn't feel good. We had the game at the 10-over mark, couple of bad shots cost us ... me not batting through was a mistake on my part."

