Rashid's Test recall creates 'crazy situation', say Yorkshire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
146   //    29 Jul 2018, 19:47 IST
Adil Rashid - cropped
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid

Yorkshire have been put in a "crazy situation" after Adil Rashid, only contracted to play limited-overs cricket, was called up to the England Test side, according to director of coaching Martyn Moxon.

Rashid's deal for 2018, signed in February, only includes the white-ball game after he told Yorkshire of his wish not to play the longer form.

But the bowler's recent performances in limited-overs have led to a Test call-up and Moxon is frustrated by his belief that England selector Ed Smith has not considered how that decision might affect the county.

"It's a crazy situation that we are employing him to play white-ball cricket and he can't play that for us in important games because he is now playing red-ball cricket, which he has not wanted to play," Moxon told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I hope [Rashid will play for Yorkshire again]. As I said to him, we will sit down with his agent and discuss the future going forward. Adil has certainly got value to us.

"The problem we've got is that we have been put in a difficult situation. Only recently Adil told us again that he didn't want to be considered for red-ball cricket next year; we've been thinking about our squad with that in mind.

"We have to talk about how we manage that situation. The plans we have got in place might change slightly now.

"That's one of the things that I'm disappointed in Ed Smith - that he hasn't thought through the consequences of the selection."

