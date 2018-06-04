Rashid spins Afghanistan to victory over Bangladesh

Afghanistan claimed a T20I victory over Bangladesh in Dehra Dun, where teenage spinner Rashid Khan again starred with the ball.

Rashid Khan, in action for the Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan produced another sublime spell of spin bowling as Afghanistan earned their first Twenty20 international victory over Bangladesh.

The spinner – who has become a star of the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League – claimed figures of 3-13 from three overs in Dehra Dun as Afghanistan won the opening game of a three-match series by 45 runs.

Rashid's heroics with the ball - which saw him claim two wickets from his first two deliveries - came after captain Mohammad Shahzad had hit a quick-fire 40 at the top of the order for Afghanistan.

Shahzad's platform allowed Samiullah Shenwari (36) and Shafiqullah (24) to blast some late runs as Afghanistan rallied from 91-4 to reach 167-8 from their allocation.

Bangladesh's reply started badly as Tamim Iqbal fell first ball for a duck, but the rest of their top five all got starts.

That should have set them on the way to victory, however, after the departure of Mosaddek Hossain (14) they collapsed from 108-6 to 122 all out with an over to spare.

The victory is Afghanistan's third T20I success in a row and sets them up nicely ahead of game two on Tuesday.