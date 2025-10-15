Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - comparing their stats after 79 Tests

Ravindra Jadeja walked away with the Player of the Series award as Team India beat West Indies 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series. India hammered the Windies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Windies put up some fight before going down by seven wickets.

Jadeja got a chance to bat only once in the series and made great use of it. The left-handed batter smashed 104* off 176 balls, with the aid of six fours and five sixes in Ahmedabad. With the ball, he picked up eight wickets in the series, averaging 27.13. The left-arm spinner claimed 4-54 in the second innings in Ahmedabad and 3-46 in the first innings of the Delhi Test.

Jadeja is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the game, especially the red-ball format. In this feature, we compare his Test stats with that of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Since the latter played 79 Test matches during his career, we compare his stats with Jadeja at the same stage.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 79 Tests?

After 79 Tests, Jadeja had 3,331 runs to his name at an average of 35.06. Of his Test runs at that stage, 1,031 runs came in 20 games against England at an average of 33.25. The southpaw had scored 666 runs in 19 Tests against Australia (average 28.95) and 422 runs in 11 Tests against New Zealand (average 28.13).

In 79 Tests, Flintoff scored 3,845 runs at an average of 31.77. Of his Test runs, 906 runs came in 15 matches against Australia at an average of 33.55 and 935 runs in 19 matches against South Africa at an average of 32.24. He also scored 682 runs in 12 Tests against West Indies (average 42.62) and 473 runs in 11 Tests against India (average 26.27).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - Who has more hundreds after 79 Tests?

After 79 Tests, Jadeja had four hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name. His best of 175* came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Of his other three Test tons at that stage, two came against England and one against West Indies.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 3,331 35.06 175* 4 22 Andrew Flintoff 3,845 31.77 167 5 26

(Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - batting stats comparison after 79 Tests)

Flintoff hit five hundreds and 26 fifties in his 79-match Test career. His best individual score of 167 came against West Indies in Birmingham in July 2004. Of his five Test centuries, two came against the Windies and one each against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - Who has claimed more wickets and has a better average after 79 Tests?

After 79 Tests, Jadeja had 323 wickets to his name at an average of 24.10. Of his Test scalps after 79 matches, 93 came in 19 Tests against Australia at an average of 20.67. He had also picked up 70 wickets in 20 Tests against England (average 32.57) and 42 wickets in nine Tests against South Africa (average 19.09).

In 79 Test matches, Flintoff claimed 226 wickets at an average of 32.78. Of his 220-plus scalps, 50 came in 15 matches against Australia at an average of 33.20. The pace bowler also picked up 48 wickets in 19 Tests against South Africa (average 37.41) and 31 wickets in 12 Tests against West Indies (average 25.58).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 79 Tests?

After 79 Tests, Jadeja had 15 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls to his name. His best innings figures of 7-42 were registered against Australia in Delhi in February 2023. Of his 15 five-fers, five came against Australia, three each against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against England and Sri Lanka.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 323 24.10 7-42 15 3 Andrew Flintoff 226 32.78 5-58 3 0

(Ravindra Jadeja vs Andrew Flintoff - bowling stats comparison after 79 Tests)

In 79 Tests, Flintoff picked up three five-wicket hauls. His best of 5-58 came against West Indies in Bridgetown in April 2004. He also claimed 5-78 against Australia at The Oval (September 2005) in the iconic Ashes series and 5-92, also against the Aussies, at Lord's (July 2009).

