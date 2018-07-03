Rayudu says he still dreams of playing for India

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu today said he still dreams of playing for India and was working on his game to achieve that.

"Of course, I have not yet given up hope of playing for India. The dream of playing for India very much remains. I have been working on my game," Rayudu, who was one of the star performers for CSK in their victorious campaign in the recent IPL, told reporters.

"I hope to take the test again in the coming days and hope to clear it," he added without mentioning Yo-Yo test.

The stylish Hyderabad batsman, who was initially picked to be part of the Indian ODI team for the series in England, was pulled out after he failed the Yo-Yo test.

He has been roped in as the mentor of the junior Super Kings squad that will tour England to play in the Junior International Academy tournament.

Rayudu said playing for CSK brought out the best in him and he hoped to do even better next season.

"The franchise made me feel at home. The environment in the team, the warmth of fans, atmosphere and the team management propelled us to give our best. I must thank every player. I am happy that I could experience that feeling. I could express myself. We were in very good space mentally and that really helps. I hope to do better next season," he said.

He also said as mentor of the junior Super Kings team, he wants to pass on his knowledge to the youngsters.

Meanwhile, former BCCI president N Srinivasan said he was sad Rayudu would not be playing in England.

"I am sad he is not going to England. I never comment on selection. I never want it to be misunderstood. As a cricket lover, aficionado, I am sad," he said.

According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, the young cricketers of the junior Super Kings who have performed exceptionally well in the district and state level tournaments over the last two years have been selected to take part in the event.

The International Junior Academy Tournament, Yorkshire, is scheduled to be held from July 8 to 19.

"Basically, it is a great opportunity for these youngsters. And CSK has provided that opportunity because we have cricket in our hearts," he said at the sidelines of announcing the Under-17 team.

"We want to get the youngsters at the grassroots level to come in and play at this level. That is what we want. They also have an opportunity to play at higher levels and also probably play for CSK also," he said