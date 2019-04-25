×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RCB beat Kings XI to register third consecutive win

IANS
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Apr 2019, 02:22 IST
IANS Image
Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore rode A.B. de Villiers' half century to record their third successive win on the trot with a 17-run victory over Kings XI Punjab to keep their chances alive, in an IPL game here on Wednesday.

de Villiers (82*; 44 balls, 4x3, 6x7) and Marcus Stoinis, who remained not out on 46 (34 balls, 4x2, 6x3), shared an unbroken 121-run fifth wicket stand off just 66 balls to help RCB posted 202/4 after Kings XI skipper R. Ashwin asked them to bat first.

In reply, Kings XI fought hard but in the end fell short as K.L. Rahul (42; 27b; 7x4; 1x6) and Nicholas Pooran (46; 28b 1x4; 5x6) threatened to take the game away from Virat Kohli's men at the start and towards the end respectively. Kings Xi posted 185/7 in 20 overs.

Mayank Agarwal (35)and Rahul combined for a 59-run second wicket stand while David Miller (24) and Pooran joined hands for a 68-run partnership.

For RCB, Umesh Yadav (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers.

The result saw RCB lift themselves off the foot of the table while Kings XI remained fifth.

Earlier, de Villiers was scoring at run-a-ball till he was on 25, but from the 15th over onwards the South Africa legend changed gears to plunder his next 57 runs off just 19 deliveries as RCB scored 64 runs in the last three overs.

de Villiers shared a 121-run fifth wicket stand off just 66 balls with Marcus Stoinis who remained not out on 46 (34 balls, 4x2, 6x3).

Mohammed Shami (1/53) had an off day and so did Hardus Viljoen (1/51), who was taken for 27 runs in the last over with Stoinis producing a series of 4-6-4-6 in the final four deliveries.

Advertisement

Playing yet another must-win game, RCB were reduced to 81/4 inside nine overs but de Villiers held fort from one end.

Skipper Virat Kohli (13) was the first to go, slicing Shami to Mandeep Singh at cover.

Parthi Patel played well for his 24-ball 43 (4x7, 6x2) before Murugan Ashwin removed him. Moeen Ali (4) was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin (1/15) who was the pick of the bowlers, not conceding a single boundary in his four overs.

However, he lacked support from the other end as de Villiers used all his experience and class to guide RCB to an imposing total.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 202/4 in 20 overs (de Villiers 82 not out, Marcus Stoinis 46 not out, Parthiv Patel 43; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/15; Kings XI Punjab: 185/7 (Pooran 46, Rahul 42; Umesh Yadav 3/36)

Advertisement
IPL 2019: AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis give RCB a 17-run win over Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: How the teams could line up
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, Head to Head, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
Kolkata Knight Riders eye consecutive home game victories against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs to register their 5th win of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs RCB: Bumrah's Mumbai Indians prevail over Cheeku Bhaiya's RCB again
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK- Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
De Villiers, Stoinis inspire in-form RCB to another win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 42 | Today
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us