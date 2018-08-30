RCB sack Daniel Vettori, name Gary Kirsten as chief coach

Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
PTI
NEWS
News
30 Aug 2018, 18:31 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Former India coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as coach and mentor replacing Daniel Vettori, who was sacked due to non-performance of the team in the past few seasons.

Vettori was associated with the team for eight years.

"It has been a great eight-year journey with Daniel Vettori and we wish him the very best for all future endeavours. We are very happy to have Gary Kirsten take on the mantle of coach and mentor for RCB," Team Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said here.

During the last IPL season, Gary has proved to be a brilliant mentor to both seasoned and young RCB players, he said.

"We are confident he would bring a fresh perspective to the team," he added.

Gary, who had joined RCB in 2018 as batting coach, brings to the team a wealth of experience having played close to 700 games, scoring close to 40,000 runs across all formats.

Since taking over as head coach of the Indian Cricket Team in 2008 and leading them to the World Cup win in 2011, Gary has for the past 10 years coached at the highest levels.

He had coached South African cricket team for two years, head coach in T20 for 3 seasons and 1 season at Hobart Hurricanes before joining RCB last season.

Gary said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience coaching with RCB last season under Vettori.

"I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential," he said.

Moving on from RCB, Vettori, the former head coach, said, "I am extremely grateful for the eight years I have spent with RCB, as a player and a coach and I wish the franchise all the best moving forward

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
