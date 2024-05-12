RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 12, 2024

On Sunday, May 12, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 62nd match of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB registered their fifth win in their most recent game against Punjab Kings by 60 runs. Batting first, they set a challenging target of 242 for the loss of seven wickets, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 92 off 47, featuring seven fours and six sixes.

Their bowlers did a fine job and bowled out PBKS for 181. Mohammed Siraj picked up a three-wicket haul while Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, and Lockie Ferguson, took two wickets each.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, secured their sixth win this season against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Abhishek Porel (65) provided a perfect start to their side with a 60-run partnership for the first wicket. Tristan Stubbs (41) and decent contributions from the other middle-order batters helped them reach a mammoth total of 221.

Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar took two wickets each while Rasikh Salam picked up a wicket to help DC restrict RR to 201/8.

On that note, here are three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RCB vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Mohammed Siraj of RCB (P/C: iplt20.com)

Mohammed Siraj has returned to form in the last five games, taking seven wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the last game at Dharamsala. Overall this season, he has taken 11 wickets in as many matches.

Siraj also has a fine track record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, having taken 23 wickets in 19 matches. Thus, he could be an excellent option for your RCB vs DC Dream11 team.

#2 Abhishek Porel (DC) - 7.5 credits

Abhishek Porel of Delhi Capitals in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Abhishek Porel has been in fine touch with the bat recently. He has scored 267 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2024, including 141 runs in the last five games. Porel scored an impressive 65 in the previous game and will be eager to produce a similar knock in the upcoming RCB vs DC Dream11 match.

#1 Cameron Green (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Cameron Green of RCB (P/C: iplt20.com)

Cameron Green has been in good form of late. He has scored 90 runs in the last four innings and taken five wickets with the ball. Overall this season, the Aussie has 158 runs and seven wickets to his name.

Considering his ability to contribute with bat and ball, Green is our top differential pick for your RCB vs DC Dream11 team.

