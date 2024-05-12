RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 12, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their fifth win, the fourth consecutive, in the previous encounter against the Punjab Kings by 60 runs. With hopes of qualifying for the playoffs still alive, RCB must win their remaining two games by a significant margin or achieve the target within a minimum number of overs to improve their net run rate and multiply their chances of advancing to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are also in a similar position as they must win their last two games with a fine margin and hope the Rajasthan Royals beat CSK in the first game on Sunday to enhance their chances of qualifying. They are ranked fifth in the points table with six wins and as many losses.

Rishab Pant has been suspended for one match due to repeated violations of the IPL code of conduct regarding slow over-rates. Consequently, he will miss the upcoming match in Bengaluru. Axar Patel is expected to take charge in his absence.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RCB vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Axar Patel (DC) - 8.5 credits

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals (Credits: IPL)

Axar Patel has consistently performed for the Delhi Capitals in the last six games. He scored 113 runs and also picked up six wickets with the ball.

Additionally, Axar will potentially threaten the right-handed studded lineup of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Considering his all-round performances, he will be a smart choice for the vice-captain in your RCB vs DC Dream11 teams.

#2 Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 8.0 credits

Jake Fraser McGurk in action (Credits: IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been the most consistent batter of the Delhi Capitals. He has hammered 309 runs, including four fifties, in just seven matches at an excellent average of 44.14.

Fraser scored a 19-ball fifty in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals and will be looking forward to replicating a similar knock in the upcoming game.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli needs no introduction as he currently tops the most runs leaderboard with 634 runs to his name, averaging 70.44. He produced a brilliant 92-run knock in the previous game against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

With 189 runs in the last four games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain in your RR vs DC Dream11 teams.

