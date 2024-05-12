RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

Three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their penultimate home match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals tonight at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB find themselves in a do-or-die situation once again.

After losing seven out of their first eight matches, RCB have miraculously kept their playoff hopes alive by building a four-match winning streak. RCB fans will hope that their team continues in the same vein tonight.

Ahead of the battle between RCB and DC, here's a look at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium's IPL records.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

Bengaluru has played host to 93 IPL matches, where teams batting second have recorded 50 wins. Four matches have been abandoned at this venue, and there are predictions for scattered thunderstorms tonight.

Here is a list of some other stats which fans should know from previous 93 matches played in Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 93

Won by teams batting first: 39

Won by teams batting second: 50

Abandoned: 4

Highest team total: 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - KKR vs RCB, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - DC vs RCB, 2010

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

Bengaluru's pitch generally produces high-scoring encounters. However, because of the rainy weather in the city, the wicket could be a bit two-paced. Also, there might be something in store for the fast bowlers.

The fans should tune in to the pitch report segment, which will be available on IPLT20.com before the toss.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

RCB beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets in the previous match on this ground. Fast bowlers had a great time in that game as 16 wickets fell in 33.1 overs, with pacers taking 11 of them.

The batters smashed 13 sixes in that game. Here is a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: GT 147 (Shahrukh Khan 37, Yash Dayal 2/21) lost to RCB 152/6 (Faf du Plessis 64, Josh Little 4/45) by 4 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback