RCB vs DC, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their penultimate league match of WPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 1. It is the final game of the Bengaluru leg of the tournament, with home team RCB still looking for their first win on home turf this season.

RCB have played three matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in WPL 2025, where they lost to Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants. The defending champions will be desperate for a victory when they take the field in Bengaluru again.

On the other side, DC defeated Mumbai Indians comfortably last night. They will aim to continue their winning momentum. Before DC lock horns with RCB, here's a quick preview of this WPL 2025 fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 14, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru seems to have slowed down a bit as the tournament has progressed. Teams batting first have failed to cross the 130-run mark in three of the last four matches hosted by this venue.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women weather forecast

A cloudy sky is predicted for the Saturday evening clash in Bengaluru. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rain being approximately 10%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat and Renuka Thakur.

Delhi Capitals

Shafali Varma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu and Minu Mani.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

