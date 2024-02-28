RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second victory of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, February 28, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit overcame a challenge from the Gujarat Giants and rose to the top of the league standings.

Renuka Thakur bowled a clinical spell of 2/14 to set up the Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight-wicket victory. She received fine support from Sophie Molineux, who bagged three wickets, while Georgia Wareham chipped in with one wicket as well.

RCB's bowlers kept GG down to 107/7 in 20 overs. In reply, captain Mandhana's 27-ball 43 ensured that the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the game in 12.3 overs. Here's a look at the scorecard, summary, stats and award winners of this WPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in RCB vs GG match, WPL 2024

Renuka Thakur took the Player of the Match award home for her spell of 2/14. She conceded just 14 runs in four overs and accounted for the important wickets of Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield. GG failed to gain momentum in their innings after the fall of the first two wickets in the powerplay.

Expand Tweet

In the second innings, all-rounder Ellyse Perry blasted an unbeaten 14-ball 23, while skipper Mandhana smashed one six in her 27-ball 43. Both players won an award each in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Player of the Match: Renuka Thakur (2/14)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ellyse Perry (Strike rate of 164.29)

Most sixes in the Match: Smriti Mandhana (1 six)

RCB vs GG WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants have struggled to put up a big score in WPL 2024 so far. In the match against RCB, only Dayalan Hemalatha scored more than 30 runs for the Giants. She remained unbeaten on 31 off 25 after coming out to bat at No. 6.

Meanwhile, RCB raced to 110/2 inside 13 overs. Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana and Ellyse Perry chipped in with 43, 36* and 23*, respectively. Ashleigh Gardner and Tanuja Kanwar took one wicket each for the Giants, but their efforts ended in a losing cause.

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women game

Fans witnessed another lopsided contest in the Women's Premier League last night. Here's a look at some top stats and records emerging from the WPL 2024 battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Giants:

Gujarat Giants scored the lowest team total of the Women's Premier League 2024. The Giants managed only 107/7 in 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gujarat Giants batters played a total of 65 dot balls in their WPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They earned the unwanted record of playing the most number of dot balls in a WPL innings. Smriti Mandhana played the best knock of her WPL career against Gujarat, scoring 43 runs. Her highest score in WPL 2023 was 37. Surprisingly, the RCB skipper is yet to score a half-century in the league.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App