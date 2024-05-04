RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. GT will be out for revenge after an embarrassing defeat in the reverse fixture on home soil in Ahmedabad last Sunday.

Will Jacks' whirlwind century helped RCB pull off a 201-run chase in just 16 overs. The RCB fans will hope for a similar performance from their English all-rounder in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the second battle between RCB and GT in IPL 2024, here's a glance at the preview for this match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Match 52, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 4, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

There is a one percent chance of rain during the match hours in Bengaluru tonight. Overall, it should be a hot and humid evening, with the temperature and humidity levels expected to be 32 degrees Celsius and 51 percent, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is generally fantastic for batting. At times, the wicket is a bit two-paced as well. Fans should tune in early for the pitch report segment on Star Sports and JioCinema.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat (Impact Player), Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh and Yash Dayal.

GT

BR Sharath (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Tyagi and Darshan Nalkande (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match prediction

GT beat RCB in a high-scoring thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year. GT will start as the favorites in this IPL 2024 match as well, but an extraordinary performance from one of the RCB players can tilt the game in the home team's favor.

Prediction: GT to beat RCB in IPL 2024 tonight.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

