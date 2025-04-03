RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in the 14th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 2. Jos Buttler's half-century powered GT to their first away win and second overall win of IPL 2025.

RCB lost early wickets while batting first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Liam Livingstone's half-century ensured that the Bengaluru-based franchise set a 170-run target for the visitors.

Sai Sudharsan's 49 and Jos Buttler's 73* guided GT to 170/2 in the 18th over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an economical spell of 1/23, but his efforts ended in a losing cause. On that note, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this IPL 2025 match:

List of all award winners in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award for his fantastic spell of 3/19 against his former side RCB. Siraj dismissed Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Liam Livingstone to pick a three-wicket haul at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jos Buttler won the Most Sixes award for smashing six sixes during his unbeaten 73-run knock. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Jos Buttler (Strike rate of 187.18)

Fantasy King of the Match: Jos Buttler (155 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Jos Buttler (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Sai Sudharsan (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mohammed Siraj (14 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (3/19).

RCB vs GT scorecard

Liam Livingstone was the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The all-rounder scored 54 runs off 40 balls, hitting one four and five sixes. Tim David supported him well by scoring 32 runs from 18 deliveries, laced with three fours and two maximums.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for the Gujarat Titans. Playing against his ex-franchise RCB, Siraj bowled a match-winning spell of 3/19.

Sai Sudharsan continued his top form in IPL 2025 and fell just one run short of his third consecutive half-century. Shubman Gill lost his wicket after scoring a 14-ball 14, but Jos Buttler remained unbeaten until the end and finished off the game for GT.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood scalped a wicket each for the home team. However, that was not enough for RCB to record a win.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match

GT recorded their first win over RCB since the 2023 season. Here are some top stats and records from the IPL 2025 match played on April 2 in Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their 44th defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They are now tied with Delhi Capitals for the most losses in IPL at a single venue. DC have lost 44 games at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mohammed Siraj (3/19) bowled his best spell at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His previous best figures at this venue were 3/22 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2023.

