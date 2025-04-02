  • home icon
  RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 02, 2025 06:28 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Can Gujarat Titans win their first away game? (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their third match of IPL 2025 against the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, April 2. It is the first away game of the season for GT, who played their first two matches on home turf at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans started their season with a close defeat in a high-scoring clash against the Punjab Kings. They bounced back in style by thrashing Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians.

GT will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take on RCB in IPL 2025. Here's a short preview for the upcoming match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Match 14, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 2, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch report will be live from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the toss. Generally, the pitch helps the batters, and the shorter boundaries ensure high-scoring matches at this venue.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The weather will be clear in Bengaluru for the clash between RCB and GT on April 2. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels are expected to be in the range of 54%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

Edited by Parag Jain
