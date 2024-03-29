RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 10th match of IPL 2024 will happen tonight in Bengaluru. Home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB and KKR have had an exciting rivalry in the IPL. Fans will get to witness some interesting battles like Virat Kohli vs. Sunil Narine, Yash Dayal vs. Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj vs. Phil Salt.

The broadcasters have billed tonight's game as the 'Maha Match' of the week. Before the RCB vs KKR match gets underway, here's an in-depth preview of this IPL 2024 fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 10, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 29, Friday, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. In the past, this venue has been a paradise for batters, but of late, the wicket has been two-paced, with spinners receiving some help from the surface as well.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

A pleasant evening is expected tonight in Bengaluru, with the temperature ranging from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will hover around 31%, while the chances of rain are close to zero.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal (Impact Player).

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun CV and Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction

Home teams have won all nine matches played in IPL 2024 so far. Based on that logic, RCB will be the favorites to win tonight. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated the Punjab Kings at this venue on Monday evening. They know the conditions well and should be able to get the better of KKR.

Match prediction: RCB to beat KKR in tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live streaming: JioCinema (free on all devices).