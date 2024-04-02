RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 2, 2024

On Tuesday, April 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off in the 15th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB registered their first win against the Punjab Kings at their home ground by four wickets. However, they failed to keep up the winning momentum in the following game and suffered a seven-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Challengers are now ranked seventh in the points table with a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.711.

On the other hand, LSG lost their first game against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. However, they made a powerful comeback in the previous game and registered their first win over Punjab Kings by 21 runs. They will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game and earn two points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RCB vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (Credits: IPL)

Faf du Plessis has struggled to find his form this season. However, he has maintained a notable average of 73 against LSG, scoring 219 runs, including an unbeaten 79 and a solid 96-run innings.

Despite below-par performances in the last two games at this venue, du Plessis has a commendable track record of 470 runs in 13 games, averaging 47. He is expected to regain his form and prove to be an important choice for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#2 KL Rahul (LSG) - 9.0 credits

KL Rahul scored a fifty against Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

KL Rahul started his 2024 IPL season with a half-century against Rajasthan. However, he failed to capitalize on it the previous game and was dismissed for 15 runs off nine balls, including two boundaries.

Rahul has a fantastic record against RCB in the last eight games, smashing three half-centuries and one unbeaten century. Overall, he has hammered 628 runs in 15 matches at an excellent average of 69.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli in action (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli underperformed in the first match of the season but showcased his potential in the following two games, scoring two back-to-back half-centuries. He scored a magnificent unbeaten 83-run knock in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, featuring four fours and as many sixes.

Kohli has scored 117 runs in four games against LSG, including a fifty.

His recent good form at this venue indicates that he'll be keen to continue his momentum in the upcoming game and prove to be crucial in your RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy teams.