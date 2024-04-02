RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 tonight. It is the third match of the season for LSG, who lost their opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals but bounced back with a win over the Punjab Kings last Saturday.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency in IPL 2024. RCB have managed only one win in three games so far. They lost their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

RCB lost against LSG in Bengaluru last year and will be out for revenge tonight. Before the match starts, here are some important things fans should know about this fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 15, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 2, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The wicket in Bengaluru has been a batting paradise. However, in the last match, Venkatesh Iyer mentioned that it was slightly difficult to bat on the surface during the first innings. The pitch was a bit two-paced from one end, while it got better for batting from the other end during the second innings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

The humidity levels will be around 25% during this IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru. The temperature will hover in the range of 30 degrees Celsius, and there are no chances of rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal (Impact Player).

LSG

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mayank Yadav and M Siddharth (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have momentum on their side, having registered a win over the Punjab Kings on Saturday. LSG have a stronger bowling attack than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which will give them a slight upper hand in this IPL 2024 contest.

Prediction: LSG to beat RCB in IPL 2024 tonight.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.