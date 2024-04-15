RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 15, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in the 30th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are coming off a seven-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI). RCB set a 197-run target thanks to half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik. In reply, RCB couldn't restrict the overflow of runs by their bowlers and eventually lost the game in the 16th over.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad won their last game against Punjab Kings by a narrow margin. Batting first, the top order collapsed early. However, they set an 182-run total debutant Nitish Reddy scored a half-century backed by Abdul Samad (25) and Shahbaz Ahmed (14).

In response, Bhuvneshwar dismissed a couple of batters in the powerplay while others took one wicket each and limited PBKS to 180 runs, winning the game by just two runs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RCB vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 8.5 credits

Heinrich Klaasen of SRH (Credits: iplt20.com)

Heinrich Klaasen started his IPL campaign on a high note, scoring back-to-back fifties. Despite a fine start, we saw a dip in form, scoring just 43 runs in his last three games.

Klaasen scored his maiden IPL hundred against RCB last year and has an average of 68 in two matches. Hence, we can expect him to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming RCB vs SRH Dream11 match.

#2 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (credits: iplt20.com)

Faf du Plessis is looking in good form. He scored his first fifty this season against Mumbai Indians in 40 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries.

The South African has an excellent record against SunRisers, smashing three fifties in the last five games. He has been impressive at Chinnaswamy Stadium as well, averaging 44.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Virat Kohli has been outstanding this season, emerging as the current-highest run-scorer with 319 runs to his name. He has two fifties and one century in his account.

Kohli has hammered 3200+ runs at Bengaluru in 100 matches at an average of 38. He also scored a century against Sunrisers in the last head-to-head game.

Hence, he will best choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your RCB vs SRH Dream11 teams.