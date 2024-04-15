RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their seventh match of IPL 2024 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight. It has been a forgettable season for RCB so far as they are 10th in the points table with only two points from six matches.

On the other side, SunRisers Hyderabad are fourth in the standings. A colossal victory in tonight's match can even take SRH into the top three.

Before the RCB vs SRH match starts, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, channel list, and other important details about this IPL 2024 game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 30, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 15, Monday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

The wicket in Bengaluru has been a batting paradise in the past, but of late, the pitch has been a bit two-paced, making life slightly difficult for the batters. Fans should tune in to the pitch report segment before the toss to know the exact nature of the pitch.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Bengaluru for the match between RCB and SRH later tonight. The predicted temperature is 31 degrees Celsius, while there are close to zero chances of rain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XIs

RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Will Jacks, Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep (Impact Player).

SRH

Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and T Natarajan (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match prediction

Looking at the position of the two teams on the IPL 2024 points table, SunRisers Hyderabad will be the overwhelming favorites to win the game. RCB's bowling attack has failed to perform this season.

SRH have the likes of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma in their batting department. Expect the Orange Army to emerge victorious in tonight's IPL 2024 game.

Prediction: SRH to beat RCB in IPL 2024 tonight.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema