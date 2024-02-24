RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 campaign against UP Warriorz tonight (February 24) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be the Bangalore-based franchise's first WPL game on home soil.

UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed twice during the league stage of WPL 2023. The Warriorz crushed the Royal Challengers by 10 wickets in the first match. In the second game, the Bangalore-based franchise emerged victorious by five wickets.

Before UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore do battle for the third time, here are some important things to know:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 2, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 24, 2024, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Pitch Report

The pitch report at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the match between RCB and UPW will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Bengaluru hosted a match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians last night, where almost 350 runs were scored in 40 overs. Fans can expect another high-scoring encounter tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear with periodic clouds during tonight's WPL 2024 match in Bengaluru. The temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 75%. There is no chance of rain in the city tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Probable XIs

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht and Renuka Singh Thakur.

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani and Parshavi Chopra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women started slowly last season but eventually finished fourth in the points table. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, attained the third spot but were inconsistent throughout. Both teams bolstered their respective squads at the auction ahead of WPL 2024.

Both sides seem evenly matched on paper, but RCB may have the upper hand tonight because of the home advantage. Expect Smriti Mandhana to play a big knock and lead RCB to a win against UPW.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live Streaming: JioCinema

