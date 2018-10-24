Record-breaker centurion Kohli steals the show yet again

Visakhapatnam, Oct 24 (PTI) A record-shattering Virat Kohli became the quickest to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to slamming yet another century as India notched up a competitive 321 for six in the second match against the West Indies here Wednesday.

Kohli fired 157 off 129 balls, while Ambati Rayudu, who is seen as the answer to the team's persistent problems at the number four slot by none other than the Indian captain himself, made a fluent 73 off 80 deliveries.

Kohli hit 13 boundaries and four sixes.

During their stay in the middle, the two were involved in a partnership of 139 runs in 142 balls for the third wicket at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, set amidst picturesque hills.

While he acknowledged the fans' applause by raising his bat after reaching the 10k landmark, the crowd was on its feet again when Kohli creamed Marlon Samuels to the cover boundary to bring up his century, his 37th in this format.

Kohli pulled, cut, flicked and drove in the manner he does best before cutting loose towards the end.

A six down the ground off debutant left-arm pacer Obed McCoy brought up 1,000 runs for him in the calendar year in only 11 innings, again the quickest of all time.

He then deposited McCoy over long-on for another maximum and in the next over, smashed Roach for a six and two fours to power his team past 300.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were off to a poor start when Rohit Sharma (4) was dismissed early by Kemar Roach in the fourth over of the day.

After the fall of his opening partner, who like Kohli entered the game on the back of a big hundred in the series-opener, Shikhar Dhawan continued to find the fence a couple of times while playing an upper cut to slice Roach's short ball outside off for a six over the third man.

However, Ashley Nurse had Dhawan trapped in front of the wicket after a West Indies review went in their favour.

At 40 for two in the ninth over, Rayudu joined his skipper and the two played fluently to keep the run rate healthy.

Save the one dropped catch by West Indies skipper Jason Holder at mid-off, Kohli looked untroubled throughout and seemed to be satisfied with the way his partner at the other end, Rayudu, was batting.

Earmarked for the critical number four slot through to the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu reposed his skipper's faith by compiling a neat innings that contained eight boundaries.

The crowd favourite, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, walked in to a rousing reception and was bowled by McCoy, his maiden wicket, for 20.

Rishabh Pant also fell quickly, for a 13-ball 17, but Kohli remained strong and shifted gears to launch another onslaught, barely three days after a blazing 140-run knock